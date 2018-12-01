President George H.W. Bush Remembered: He Taught Us To Be ‘Kinder, Gentler’

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Former President George H. W. Bush died late Friday night. He was 94.

Politicians and leaders across the U.S. mourned the death of former President George Herbert Walker Bush, late Friday night as the Bush family celebrated Bush senior’s life.

Bush’s eldest son, former President George W. Bush, issued a statement shortly after the announcement of his death.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he wrote. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41′s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Bush’s grandsons highlighted the 41st president’s service to the military and the country, while Trump administration officials wrote heartfelt messages to the Bush family.

“Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday,” Jeb Bush Jr. tweeted, along with a photo of his grandfather.

“His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other,” he continued. “We will miss him dearly.”

Republican political figures responded swiftly to the news, sending the Bush family condolences through Twitter.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle, who served alongside former President George H. W. Bush, called his old friend a “role model” and a “completely genuine, decent and honorable person.”

“As so many Americans did, I had true affection for the man George Bush,” he said in a statement.

“He went into and out of the office as absolutely the same man. I think that exemplifies his character,” Quayle continued. “I have often told my children, ’If you want a role model in your life ― look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.”

“What a life... full of love of family... strong faith,” former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted. “Nothing’s more important.”

President Donald Trump’s White House adviser Kellyanne Conway thanked Bush for his service.

“Heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to the entire Bush family,” Conway wrote. “He devoted his life to his family and his country. Thank you, sir.”

Below, see how Bush’s family, friends and colleagues reacted to former President George H. W. Bush’s death.

George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States.



