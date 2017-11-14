George Takei Says He Was Playing 'Naughty' Grandpa In Cringeworthy Interview

George Takei is walking back questionable comments he made about grabbing men to “persuade” them to have sex in the wake of a sexual assault allegation against him.

Days after former model Scott R. Brunton said Takei groped him without his consent 36 years ago in the actor’s home, a month-old interview between the “Star Trek” star and radio host Howard Stern resurfaced that certainly didn’t do him any favors.

In the conversation, Takei jokes about touching men against their will back in his “Star Trek” heyday, seemingly admitting to some inappropriate behavior, while still maintaining that everything was consensual.

On Monday, the actor apologized for the comments he made on-air, explaining that he was playing a “naughty gay grandpa” caricature, something he now regrets.

“Many have raised concern over a back-and-forth between Howard Stern and myself, where we joked about me touching men during my Star Trek days fifty years ago,” Takei wrote on Facebook. “Out of context, I agree that the joke was distasteful, and I’m very sorry he and I made fun out of a serious matter.”

“I want to be clear: I have never forced myself upon someone during a date. Sometimes my dates were the initiators, and sometimes I was,” he continued. “It was always by mutual consent. I see now that that it has come across poorly in the awkward sketch, and I apologize for playing along with Howard’s insinuation.”

He then reiterated that non-consensual acts go against everything he believes in and that he would never engage in this kind of behavior.

Well, at least he’s not blaming Russian bots for this scandal anymore.