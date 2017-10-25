George Takei Might Dress As Trump For Halloween For One Scary Reason

George Takei zinged President Donald Trump when tweeting about his Halloween costume Wednesday morning.
The “Star Trek” actor and activist revealed that he was “thinking of going” as Trump this Oct. 31 “because some clowns are just so terrifying.”
It’s not clear how tongue-in-cheek his comment was, but it’s gaining traction on Twitter.
Takei is a vocal critic of Trump and his administration and regularly uses the commander in chief’s favorite social media channel to call him out.
For example, he also likened Trump to a clown on Tuesday when posting about The New Yorker’s new cover.
Takei’s latest post was well received on Twitter, although some fans did suggest he “think of the kids” and go with an alternative costume.
