52 Women Accuse Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Of Sexual Misconduct

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into claims that George Tyndall, a former University of Southern California gynecologist, sexually abused some of his patients.

The investigation spans the period between 1990 and 2016, when the LAPD believes he may have treated more than 10,000 women, LAPD Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said in a news conference Tuesday. Fifty-two of them have come forward so far and at least 12 lawsuits have been filed.

The majority of the women who have come forward have agreed to share their information with the LAPD, Police Captain William Hayes said. The police will now determine whether Tyndall’s conduct constitutes a criminal offense.

“Many of them are just inappropriate comments which, obviously, do not constitute a crime,” said Hayes. Police are encouraging any other victims to come forward and share their stories.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the allegations against Tyndall earlier this month, detailing women’s stories of Tyndall groping, conducting improper exams, photographing women’s genitalia and making inappropriate racial comments to Chinese international students. He was suspended in 2016 after an internal investigation but was allowed to resign and still receive his severance instead of being fired.