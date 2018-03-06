George W. Bush Reportedly Sounds Off On Trump: 'Sorta Makes Me Look Pretty Good'

Former President George W. Bush is reportedly pleased by at least one element of the Donald Trump presidency: It’s making him look better.

While Bush doesn’t often address Trump or his policies directly, he does have a zinger he likes to deliver when the issue comes up. Tom DeFrank, a contributing editor for The National Journal, reported:

“Without chiming in with the Trump critics, Bush is often heard to remark, unable to stifle his trademark smirk: ‘Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?’”

The relationship between Trump and the Bush family hasn’t been a warm one. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was widely considered the frontrunner for the 2016 GOP nomination until he was steamrolled by Trump, who famously dismissed him as “low energy.”