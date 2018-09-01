Did George W. Bush Just Sneak Michelle Obama A Piece Of Candy At McCain's Funeral?

The funeral of Sen. John McCain, who died a week ago at the age of 81, has brought together many figures from across the political spectrum.

At the service in Washington, D.C., Saturday, former U.S. presidents and first ladies sat upfront together, and the cameras caught what looked like a sweet moment between Michelle Obama and the Republican president her husband replaced.

George W. Bush, it appears, snuck the former first lady a piece of candy he got from wife, Laura Bush.

Roland Scahill

The two couldn’t seem more opposite. Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama, largely ran against the policies of Bush ― including the disastrous Iraq War ― when campaigning for president in 2008.

But it appears that time has softened the relationship between Bush and the Obamas ― or Michelle, anyway. The two have been known to share what look like genuinely friendly moments when appearing together.

Here they are attending a 2015 event in Alabama to mark the 50th anniversary of the civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

In 2016, they had another camera-ready moment when Obama wrapped her arms around Bush during the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

David Hume Kennerly via Getty Images