Georgia Dome Demolition Coverage Gets Wrecked In The Best Way Possible

Atlanta’s Georgia Dome was blown to bits on Monday in an implosion, and a live shot of the demolition imploded right along with it.

The Weather Channel set up a camera to catch the historic arena’s final moments.

Just one problem: It was set up on the opposite side of a busy street.

As the implosion began, a MARTA bus pulled up and blocked the view. It was only there for about 20 seconds, but by the time it drove off, The Weather Channel’s live shot had gone up in smoke.

The only thing better than the vehicle’s timing is the camera operator’s reaction, so be sure to turn the sound up when you watch the video above.

Naturally, it’s already turning into a meme:

Today's Georgia Dome implosion isn't the first time the MARTA bus had terrible timing pic.twitter.com/pNSyY5fPQf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2017

Goldie Taylor, MARTA’s chief marketing officer, apologized on social media... sort of.