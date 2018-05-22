A Republican candidate who pointed a gun at a teenager in a campaign ad has advanced to a runoff in Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a July runoff after the two men were the leading vote-getters on Tuesday night. Under Georgia law, primaries head to a runoff if no candidate manages to break 50 percent.

Kemp drew attention for airing an ad where he declared he owned a “big truck” just in case he needed to round up undocumented immigrants and “take them home myself.” In another spot, he held a shotgun while he questioned a young man interested in dating one of his daughters. The requirements for wooing that daughter?

“Respect and a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment,” the suitor replies.

While Cagle is the establishment favorite in the race, he’s expected to face a stiff challenge from Kemp. Cagle aired ads touting his economic record and his push to bar sanctuary cities in the state.

The two defeated three other major candidates: former state Sen. Hunter Hill, state Sen. Michael Williams and former Navy SEAL and businessman Clay Tippins.