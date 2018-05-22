POLITICS
05/22/2018 11:38 pm ET

GOP Candidate Who Pointed Gun At Teenager Advances To Georgia Governor Primary Runoff

In an ad, Brian Kemp said he would round up undocumented immigrants and "take them home myself."
headshot
By Kevin Robillard

A Republican candidate who pointed a gun at a teenager in a campaign ad has advanced to a runoff in Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp will face Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a July runoff after the two men were the leading vote-getters on Tuesday night. Under Georgia law, primaries head to a runoff if no candidate manages to break 50 percent.

Kemp drew attention for airing an ad where he declared he owned a “big truck” just in case he needed to round up undocumented immigrants and “take them home myself.” In another spot, he held a shotgun while he questioned a young man interested in dating one of his daughters. The requirements for wooing that daughter?

“Respect and a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment,” the suitor replies. 

While Cagle is the establishment favorite in the race, he’s expected to face a stiff challenge from Kemp. Cagle aired ads touting his economic record and his push to bar sanctuary cities in the state.

The two defeated three other major candidates: former state Sen. Hunter Hill, state Sen. Michael Williams and former Navy SEAL and businessman Clay Tippins.

Republicans are favored to hold the governorship, which is held by term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal. But Democratic primary winner Stacey Abrams will hope to capitalize on the state’s changing demographics to pull off an upset. 

headshot
Kevin Robillard
Senior Political Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Georgia Brian Kemp Georgia Governor Election
GOP Candidate Who Pointed Gun At Teenager Advances To Georgia Governor Primary Runoff
CONVERSATIONS