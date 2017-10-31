German Court Intervenes When Parents Decide To Name Baby 'Lucifer'

A couple in Germany wanted to name their baby Lucifer ... until government officials got involved.

An unidentified pair of parents in the city of Kassel submitted paperwork to name their newborn son Lucifer, according to The Associated Press. An official in the registry office, however, refused to sign off and referred the couple to the district court, which would decide if the name was acceptable.

In Germany, parents have the right to choose their baby’s name, but officials can intervene if the chosen name would endanger the child’s well-being by exposing them to mocking and humiliation or by being offensive.

The registrar in Kassel was concerned that the name Lucifer could adversely affect the child for those reasons. Although the name technically means “bearer of light,” it generally connotes Satan and evil.

Court spokesperson Matthias Grund told the local newspaper Hessische Niedersächsische Allgemeine that the parents in this case changed their minds during a closed-door hearing. They instead decided to name their son Lucian.

Because the parents opted for a different name, the court did not have to issue a ruling. The name Lucifer is banned in some countries, including New Zealand.