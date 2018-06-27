Germany Knocked Out Of World Cup In Stunning Upset

With a stunning 2-0 loss to South Korea, Germany has been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

It’s the first time since 1938 that Germany has exited the tournament in the first round. And considering the country’s status as defending World Cup champions, it represents a remarkable turn of fortune.

Despite the embarrassment, German fans can take solace in historical precedent: The last three World Cup champions have all been knocked out in the first stage in the subsequent tournament:

That’s now 3 straight World Cups where the defending champion is eliminated in the group stage. Italy win 2006, out in GS in 2010. Spain win in 2010, out in GS in 2014. Germany win in 2014, out in GS in 2018. — Andi Petrillo (@AndiPetrillo) June 27, 2018

Germany’s loss kept Mexico’s hopes in the tournament alive, however. Despite a resounding 3-0 loss to Sweden, the team has progressed to the round of 16.

Jubilant Mexican fans found a South Korean fan outside the stadium to share their thanks Wednesday:

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018