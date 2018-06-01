HUFFPOST FINDS
Gifts For Dads Who Don't Want Anything

All dads need a little token of appreciation.
By Amanda Pena

So your dad has everything and wants nothing, right? We’ve all heard that story before, but the truth is, all dads need a little token of appreciation... even if they don’t say it.

Whether your pops is into something more practical, cracks up at his own jokes, or you know someone who just became a dad, there’s something for every father who said “don’t get me anything.”

Below, 13 unique gifts for dads who don’t want anything:

  • Couch Arm Table
    What every day secretly wants and needs. Get it here.
  • Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank
    Your grill-master dad will be impressed with this gift. Get it here.
  • Mini Beer Pong
    Because dads can have fun, too. Get it here.
  • My Life Story So Far Journal
    Dads are wise and full of ridiculous but lesson-worthy stories. Make sure he has a place to write them all down. Get it here.
  • Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Portable 3-Speed Turntable with Bluetooth
    Get it here.
  • Stoneware Growler
    Get it here.
  • Grill Smoker Gift Set
    Get it here.
  • Handmade Razor Blade Sharpener
    Get it here.
  • Portable Fold-Up BBQ Grill
    Get it here.
  • Oars + Alps Essentials Kit
    Keep dad hydrated, clean, and refreshed with the essentials kit from natural skincare line, Oars + Alps. Get it here.
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
    Get it here.
  • Google Home Voice Activated Speaker
    His dad jokes need an audience. Get it here.
  • Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine
    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

