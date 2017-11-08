HUFFPOST FINDS
11/08/2017 04:53 pm ET

16 Gifts For Your BFF Who Needs Help Nailing This Adulthood Thing

Pro tip: We're all kind of faking it.

By Amanda Pena

Let’s say it together: Adulting is hard.

You’re on your own, but might not be able to do your own taxes without ringing up your dad. Sure, you have a kitchen, but the only things in your fridge are take-out sauces and day-old Seamless leftovers. And though you really, really like coffee, you probably leave the making of it to the experts at Starbucks or Blue Bottle

Regardless of where you or your BFF land on the spectrum of adulthood, we’ve got a few products to help ease those growing pains.

See below for 16 gifts for your friend who is just barely an adult:

  • 1 'Do Work That Matters' Poster
    Amazon
    Help them find meaning in their daily grind with this motivational poster.
  • 2 Diffuser
    Amazon
    Upgrade them from a scented wall plug-in to an essential oil diffuser.
  • 3 Cheese Plate
    Target
    This marble cheese plate for under $20 will instantly elevate their hostess game.
  • 4 Decanter
    Amazon
    You know you're super adult when you can properly air out wine.
  • 5 Clothing Rack
    Amazon
    Display clothing neatly with this inexpensive bamboo clothing rack.
  • 6 French Press
    Blue Bottle
    Impress your guests with this beautifully made French press.
  • 7 K-Cup Coffee Maker
    Target
    And when you're like, "lol, what's a French press?", trust that a Keurig will do.
  • 8 Journal
    Etsy
    Whether genius or silly, get into the habit of writing out your thoughts in a journal.
  • 9 Cereal Bowls
    Target
    Upgrade your quick breakfast routine with these cute cereal bowls.
  • 10 Terrarium Kit
    Terrain
    Nothing says 'adult' like having some plants around. Dip your toes into the world of greenery with an easy terrarium kit.
  • 11 Bar Tool Set
    Target
    Forget spending an exorbitant amount of money at the bar. Whip up some serious cocktails with this basic but chic bar tool set.
  • 12 Steamer
    Amazon
    No one has time to iron and dry cleaning is just too expensive. Pop out this steamer whenever you need to look your best in a jiffy. 
  • 13 Organizer
    Etsy
    Adulting is hard. Make it simpler with this organizer dish that reminds you of the important things.
  • 14 Slow Cooker
    Amazon
    Literally just throw everything in but the kitchen sink for an easy yet delicious meal.
  • 15 Herb Garden
    Amazon
    This indoor herb garden not only reduces cost overtime, but it will add freshness to every dish you make...or order.
  • 16 Realest Mug
    Etsy
    And when s**t just gets too hard, give yourself a pat on the back for giving it a good old college try.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

