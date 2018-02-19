16 Creative Gifts For Groomsmen That Aren't Flasks

If you’re searching for groomsmen gifts and are having trouble finding ideas outside the bottle, we hear you. Your groomsmen were chosen for a very special reason, so they need a special something that’s more thoughtful than a monogrammed flask.

If you’re caught in a creative rut when it comes to getting your groomsmen gifts that are as unique as they are, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our 16 favorite groomsman gift ideas below:

1 Leather Toiletry Bag Etsy Get it here

2 The Tie Bar Nordstrom Get it here

3 Personalized Pocket Knife Etsy // Lazer Designs Get it here

4 Whiskey Wedge Amazon Get it here

5 Monogram Square Cuff Links Nordstrom Get them here

6 S'well Wood Bottle Nordstrom Get it here

7 Grill Set Target Get it here

8 Personalized Whiskey Glasses Etsy // The Engravery Get them here

9 Harry's Shave Set Harrys Get it here

10 Personalized Sock Labels Etsy Get them here

11 Personalized Bottle Opener Etsy // Magic Wood Shop Get them here

12 Personalized Beer Glasses Etsy // Urban Farmhouse Tampa Get them here

13 Carry On Cocktail Kit Amazon Get it here

14 Subscription Box Cratejoy Get them here

15 Bifold Wallet Nordstrom Get it here

16 Beer Chart Poster Pop Chart Lab Get it here