02/19/2018 01:50 pm ET

16 Creative Gifts For Groomsmen That Aren't Flasks

By Amanda Pena

If you’re searching for groomsmen gifts and are having trouble finding ideas outside the bottle, we hear you. Your groomsmen were chosen for a very special reason, so they need a special something that’s more thoughtful than a monogrammed flask.

If you’re caught in a creative rut when it comes to getting your groomsmen gifts that are as unique as they are, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our 16 favorite groomsman gift ideas below:

  • 1 Leather Toiletry Bag
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 2 The Tie Bar
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 3 Personalized Pocket Knife
    Etsy // Lazer Designs
    Get it here.
  • 4 Whiskey Wedge
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 5 Monogram Square Cuff Links
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • 6 S'well Wood Bottle
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 7 Grill Set
    Target
    Get it here.
  • 8 Personalized Whiskey Glasses
    Etsy // The Engravery
    Get them here.
  • 9 Harry's Shave Set
    Harrys
    Get it here.
  • 10 Personalized Sock Labels
    Etsy
    Get them here.
  • 11 Personalized Bottle Opener
    Etsy // Magic Wood Shop
    Get them here.
  • 12 Personalized Beer Glasses
    Etsy // Urban Farmhouse Tampa
    Get them here.
  • 13 Carry On Cocktail Kit
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 14 Subscription Box
    Cratejoy
    Get them here.
  • 15 Bifold Wallet
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 16 Beer Chart Poster
    Pop Chart Lab
    Get it here.

