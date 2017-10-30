HUFFPOST FINDS
10/30/2017 04:45 pm ET

19 Gifts For Kids That Aren't Toys

Who says you can't have fun while learning?

By Amanda Pena
SolStock via Getty Images

This holiday season, switch up your kid’s typical gendered toy gifts like Barbies and Hot Wheels for these 19 fun and creative gifts that aren’t really toys at all.

Whether you have a scientist in the making, an aspiring coder, or future business owner on your hands, these gifts are sure to delight your little one all day long while teaching them the fundamental basics of strategy, creativity, problem-solving, and more. Take a peek through our favorites below. 

  • 1 Merge Cube
    Amazon
    This award-winning AR toy is the world's first holographic object you can hold in the palm of your hand. For less than $20, let your kid experience another dimension with the merge cube.
  • 2 Garden Tool Kit
    Amazon
    These garden tools for kids feature a STEM early learning guide to help them learn about nature and animals. On top of that, it encourages them to explore the great outdoors. 
  • 3 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox
    Amazon
    This robot kit for kids is a fun introduction to robotic programming.
  • 4 Teach Me Time! Talking Alarm Clock & Night-Light
    Amazon
    This time-teaching educational game teaches time-telling concepts for all skill levels.
  • 5 MyEduCrate
    CrateJoy
    MyEduCrate delivers educational themed items to motivate and engage your 6-11 year old child's growing mind. Each box will include learning challenges, hands on learning materials, resources selected by certified teachers, and non-fiction readers.
  • 6 Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart
    Amazon
    This adorable scooper lets your kid learn the skills needed to operate a small business by running their own ice cream cart. 
  • 7 Tickets To Their Favorite Show
    ablokhin via Getty Images
    Whether it be a Broadway show to one of their favorite childhood movies or tickets to see their favorite musician, being able to watch your child react and get excited over an unforgettable performance is priceless. Check out the lineup of kids' performances on Minimaster
  • 8 GeoSmart Lunar Rover
    Amazon
    GeoSmart's STEM-focused magnetic construction allows kids to learn with GeoMagnetic play. 
  • 9 GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
    Amazon
    Slide one of the 20 realistic microscope slides into the Talking Microscope and take a look while listening to cool facts about what you’re looking at. 
  • 10 Mind Blowing Science Kit
    Amazon
    Get your young scientist exploring and learning the basics of science from chemical reactions to the use of science tools. 
  • 11 Jigsaw Puzzle
    Amazon
    Get their minds moving with jigsaw puzzles that force them to think strategically while also working with some beautiful imagery. 
  • 12 Kanoodle
    Amazon
    Keep them occupied for hours with over 100 brain-teasing puzzles.
  • 13 LEGO Chain Reactions
    Amazon
    Design and build 10 amazing moving machines with this chain reactions kit. 
  • 14 Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
    Amazon
    This complete droid kit comes with everything kids need to create and control their own droid.
  • 15 LEGO Friends Snow Resort Ski Lift
    Amazon
    Children of all ages benefit from building and seeing the fruits of their labor. 
  • 16 Kings Bobble Bitz Creation Station
    Amazon
    Make jewelry pieces, window clings, and more with the Creation Station.
  • 17 Fingerlings
    Ebay
    These learning toys have been selling out everywhere, but luckily eBay still has a bunch in stock. While this may just look like a lifeless toy, these interactive Fingerlings respond to sound, touch, and movement. 
  • 18 Roarin' Tyler
    Amazon
    This adorable yet smart tiger pet responds to movements and roars with 100+ sound and motion combinations. Unlike other plush toys, furReal pets aren't intended to be merely watched or collected; they're designed to be played with, lived with, and loved.
  • 19 Jenga
    Amazon
    You can't go wrong with this classic, strategic game.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Psychology Parenting Science And Technology Parents Shoppable
19 Gifts For Kids That Aren't Toys

CONVERSATIONS