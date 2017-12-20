HUFFPOST FINDS
12/20/2017

17 Gifts For Older Parents That They'll Actually Use

Don't overthink it.
By Brittany Nims
PeopleImages via Getty Images

Wondering what to gift your mom or dad this holiday season? Don’t sweat it.

It’s easy to overthink gifts for older parents ― some gadgets seem too complicated to use, new socks and perfume feel a bit cliché ― but it doesn’t have to be. Your best bet? Give gifts that’ll make their life easier.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you by pulling together a list of useful gifts for older parents. Take a look at our 17 favorite finds below: 

  • 1 A way for them to always find their lost keys or phone
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 2 An Ancestry DNA test kit so they can discover their roots
    Ancestry
    Get it here
  • 3 An online class so they can learn a new skill
    kali9 via Getty Images
    Learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay or photography from Annie Leibovitz. Give the gift that helps them grow here
  • 4 These cozy herbal warming slippers
    Uncommon Goods
    Get them here
  • 5 Wine delivered right to their doorstep
    Winc
    Get a subscription here
  • 6 A tasteful glasses holder
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 7 A shave kit so they never have to worry about buying new blades again
    Harrys
    Get it here
  • 8 An Amazon Echo for, well, everything
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 A Keurig coffee maker
    Target
    Get it here
  • 10 An extended phone charging cord
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 11 This all-natural sleep pillow spray
    Dermstore
    Get it here
  • 12 A food scale so they can keep those healthy 2018 resolutions
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 13 A wi-fi enabled memory card so they can share pics and videos wirelessly
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 14 A good night's sleep with a Casper mattress
    Amazon
    Better yet, they can try it out for 100 nights risk-free. Get it here
  • 15 A Yeti tumbler to keep their drinks hot or cold literally all day long
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 16 A heated mattress pad
    Target
    Get it here
  • 17 This sunrise alarm clock that'll wake them up naturally
    Amazon
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

