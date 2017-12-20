17 Gifts For Older Parents That They'll Actually Use

Wondering what to gift your mom or dad this holiday season? Don’t sweat it.

It’s easy to overthink gifts for older parents ― some gadgets seem too complicated to use, new socks and perfume feel a bit cliché ― but it doesn’t have to be. Your best bet? Give gifts that’ll make their life easier.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you by pulling together a list of useful gifts for older parents. Take a look at our 17 favorite finds below: