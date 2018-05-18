30 Unbeleafably Adorable Gifts For Plant Lovers

We all know someone in our friend group who’s the designated Plant Person. They probably redistributed all of the shelving in their home to make room for more plants. They troll Craigslist for free plants, and they definitely lost their mind when they discovered Amazon has a plant store.
If you or someone you know is a member of the #houseplantclub, we’ve got some unbeleafably cute gift ideas that don’t succ. Take a look below:
