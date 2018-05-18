HUFFPOST FINDS
05/18/2018 04:48 pm ET

30 Unbeleafably Adorable Gifts For Plant Lovers

Gift ideas that don't succ 🌿🌵
By Brittany Nims

We all know someone in our friend group who’s the designated Plant Person. They probably redistributed all of the shelving in their home to make room for more plants. They troll Craigslist for free plants, and they definitely lost their mind when they discovered Amazon has a plant store

If you or someone you know is a member of the #houseplantclub, we’ve got some unbeleafably cute gift ideas that don’t succ. Take a look below: 

  • 1 Botanical Plants Tote Bag
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/284298966/botanical-plants-canvas-tote-bag-plant" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // JamesBarkerDraws
    Get it on Etsy, $21. 
  • 2 Monstera Leaf Oversized Beach Towel
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/bando-monstera-leaf-oversized-beach-towel" target="_blank">Urban Outf
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $68. 
  • 3 Cactus Printed Mug
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/566707748/plant-lady-mug-cactus-print-mug-cactus" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // WildeWanderer
    Get it on Etsy, $17. 
  • 4 Plant Hanging Animals
    Get it them on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/plant-hanging-animals" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $22.
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it them on Uncommon Goods, $22.50. 
  • 5 Monstera Leaf Ring Dish
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/587440533/monstera-leaf-ring-dish-plant-ring" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $20.&
    Etsy // PotteryLodge
    Get it on Etsy, $20. 
  • 6 Succulent Earring Studs
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/457431146/succulent-studs-succulent-earrings" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $10.&
    Etsy // EpoxyFoxy
    Get it on Etsy, $10. 
  • 7 Palm Leaf Wristlet Pouch
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/527203032/monstera-leaf-wristlet-wristlet-wallet" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // simbiosisbyjulia
    Get it on Etsy, $25. 
  • 8 Monstera Leaf Hard Enamel Pin
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/534126145/monstera-leaf-hard-enamel-pin-valentine" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // letterhappy
    Get it on Etsy, $9. 
  • 9 Leaf Ring Dish
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/613207749/leaf-ring-dish-leaf-dish-handmade" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $20.&n
    Etsy // ZeramicWorld
    Get it on Etsy, $20. 
  • 10 Monstera Leaf Oversized Earrings
    Get them on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/612887585/monstera-earrings-monstera-leaves-extra" target="_blank">Etsy</a>
    Etsy // oscarandmatilda
    Get them on Etsy, $27. 
  • 11 Transparent Plant Mister
    Get it on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vintage-Transparent-Ribbed-Bottle-Sprayer/dp/B075XFY5S2?tag=thehuffingtop-20" targe
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon, $8. 
  • 12 Saguaro Stackable Glasses - Set of 6
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/saguaro-stackable-glasses-set-of-6" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it on Uncommon Goods, $55. 
  • 13 Succulent Bracelet
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/575431236/succulent-bracelet-plant-lover-gift-gift" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // Beaditch
    Get it on Etsy, $17. 
  • 14 House Plant Shop Subscription Box
    Get it on <a href="https://www.cratejoy.com/subscription-box/house-plant-shop/" target="_blank">CrateJoy</a>, $10+/month.&nbs
    CrateJoy
    Get it on CrateJoy, $10+/month. 
  • 15 Gold Plant Leaf Necklace
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/556753174/gold-monstera-leaf-charm-necklace-gold" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // ClaireHillDesigns
    Get it on Etsy, $26.50. 
  • 16 Plant Lady Candle
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/600950023/plant-mom-plant-person-plant-lovers-gift" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // AtoZCandles
    Get it on Etsy, $13. 
  • 17 Leaf Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/leaf-pool-float" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>, $60.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $60. 
  • 18 Green Thumb Club Pencil Set
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/539632811/pencil-set-plant-lover-gift-green-thumb" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // witandwhistle
    Get it on Etsy, $6. 
  • 19 Tropical Leaves Felt Coaster Set
    Get them on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/540193498/palm-leaves-tropical-decor-botanical" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // feltplanet
    Get them on Etsy, $19. 
  • 20 Green Fern Hand Painted Mug
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/538237918/green-fern-hand-painted-mug-plant-gift" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $
    Etsy // ArtNataliSa
    Get it on Etsy, $24. 
  • 21 Don't Be A Prick T-Shirt
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/568750093/cactus-shirt-dont-be-a-prick-funny" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $23.&
    Etsy // ThreadlyShop
    Get it on Etsy, $23. 
  • 22 Plant Tote Bag
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/570518035/plant-tote-bag-cactus-tote-bag-fiddle" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $3
    Etsy // lake1221
    Get it on Etsy, $30. 
  • 23 Palm Leaf Decor Pillow
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/567698601/palm-leaf-and-monstera-leaf-cushion" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $15.
    Etsy // LolaMarleys
    Get it on Etsy, $15.50. 
  • 24 Fern Print Wall Clock
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/560283491/palm-tree-print-wall-clock-palm-tree" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $43
    Etsy // copperandtonic
    Get it on Etsy, $43. 
  • 25 Brass Succulent Planter
    Get it on <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/brass-succulent-mister" target="_blank">Uncommon Goods</a>, $30.&nbs
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it on Uncommon Goods, $30. 
  • 26 Cactus Tattoos
    Get them on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/285995971/cactus-tattoos-colorful-greenery" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $8.&n
    Etsy // happytatts
    Get them on Etsy, $8. 
  • 27 Paradise Palms Phone Case
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/224035827/green-paradise-palms-phone-case" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $32.&nbs
    Etsy // Nikkistrange
    Get it on Etsy, $32. 
  • 28 Watering Can Charm Bracelet
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/253850924/watering-can-bracelet-gardening-jewelry" target="_blank">Etsy</a>,
    Etsy // RevelryJewelry
    Get it on Etsy, $9. 
  • 29 Leaf Embroidery
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/607684993/monstera-leaf-embroidery" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $24.&nbsp;
    Etsy // naecogreen
    Get it on Etsy, $24. 
  • 30 Vintage Finish Black Bonsai Garden Shears
    Get it on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/483976857/vintage-finish-black-bonsai-garden" target="_blank">Etsy</a>, $8.&n
    Etsy // AnastasiaMarieShop
    Get it on Etsy, $8. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

