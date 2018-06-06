HUFFPOST FINDS
06/06/2018 03:33 pm ET

33 Spot-On Gifts For Rosé Wine Lovers

Save water, drink rosé 🍷
headshot
By Brittany Nims

It’s summer, which means it’s time to stop and smell the rosé.

Though we’re of the belief that rosé wine doesn’t need a season, now is the time of year to break out your favorite beach blanket, rosé bottle pool floatie and favorite pair of summer slides. Plus, National Rosé Day kicks off June 9. Cheers to that.

If you like your wine pink, fruity and, well, rosé, here’s to you. We’ve found some of the cutest gifts out there for your next rosé party. Even if you’re not a fan of the summer favorite, there are plenty of ideas here for wine lovers that aren’t monogrammed wine glasses.

Below, 33 ultimate gifts for rosé obsessives: 

  • 1 Rosé Wine Club Official Member Lapel Pin
    $12, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/462250562/rose-wine-club-official-member-enamel" target="_blank">here</a>.&
    Etsy // asensiblehabit
    $12, get it here
  • 2 Rosé Bottle Pool Float
    $28, get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/rose-bottle-pool-float" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    $28, get it here
  • 3 Rosé Kinda Day Tote Bag
    $155, get it <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/rose-kinda-day-straw-tote/vp/v=1/1565176691.htm" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp
    Shopbop
    $155, get it here
  • 4 Corkcicle Classic Wine Chiller
    $25, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Corkcicle-Classic-Wine-Chiller-Cork/dp/B009F5PJFM?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_
    Amazon
    $25, get it here
  • 5 Rosé All Day Swimsuit
    $29, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/540288838/bachelorette-party-bathing-suits-rose" target="_blank">here</a>.&
    Etsy // Strongnewsexy
    $29, get it here
  • 6 Rosé Wine Lollipops
    $35, get them <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/528705593/rose-wine-lollipops-rose-wedding-favors" target="_blank">here</
    Etsy // SweetCarolineConfect
    $35, get them here
  • 7 Rosé Clean Tank Top
    $22.50, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/613463025/10-off-sale-rose-cleansetank-top-womens" target="_blank">here<
    Etsy // WeekendzOnlyApparel
    $22.50, get it here
  • 8 I Was Told There'd Be Wine Yoga Mat
    $32, get it <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/beach-towels-exercise-mats/products/work-it-out-exercise-mat-wine" tar
    Bando
    $32, get it here
  • 9 Rosé Wine Enamel Pin
    $10, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/476871451/rose-wine-enamel-pin" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // TheDailyDisco
    $10, get it here
  • 10 Rosé Wine Lip Balm
    $3+, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/600458094/rose-wine-lip-balm" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // PhantasmaHerbarium
    $3+, get it here
  • 11 Rosé Gummy Bears
    $8.50, get them <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/sugarfina-rose-all-day-gummy-bears?ID=1830697" target="_b
    Bloomingdales
    $8.50, get them here
  • 12 Rosé All Day Beach Blanket
    $26, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/539640145/rose-all-day-wine-yes-way-rose-festival" target="_blank">here</a>
    Etsy // DesignByKristina
    $26, get it here
  • 13 Rosé Wine Earrings
    $12, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/589339008/rose-bottle-of-wine-and-glass-shaped" target="_blank">here</a>.&n
    Etsy // AttiJewelry
    $12, get it here
  • 14 Rosé All Day Beach Hat
    $20, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/H-2017-RAD-Funky-Junque-Embroidered-Sun/dp/B0719QHFXK?tag=thehuffingtop-20" targe
    Amazon
    $20, get it here
  • 15 Wine Pearls
    $25, get it <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/wine-pearls" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Uncommon Goods
    $25, get it here
  • 16 Rosé Wine Delivery
    Starting at $13/bottle, try it <a href="https://www.winc.com/" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;<br><br>With Winc,&nbsp;get&nbs
    Winc / Summer Water
    Starting at $13/bottle, try it here

    With Winc, get a shipment of expertly selected wines delivered to your door suited to fit your favorite tastes. Brooke Matthias, Winc’s wine director, recommends the Sauvetage Rosé. "I always look for one that is lighter in color and lower in alcohol," Matthias says. "A deeper color tends to mean that a rosé is richer in body and has more sweetness, and I tend to prefer rosé that is super dry, lean and higher in acid."
  • 17 Carpe Rosé Sweatshirt
    $22, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/518541145/free-shipping-carpe-rose-crewneck" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp
    Etsy // SundayVibesShop
    $22, get it here
  • 18 Rosé Wine Bottle Cap Magnets
    $18, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kate-Grenier-Designs-Bottle-Magnets/dp/B01LVX8SP0?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_
    Amazon
    $18, get it here
  • 19 I'd Rather Be Drinking Rosé Coffee Mug
    $17, get it <a href="https://www.zazzle.com/id_rather_be_drinking_rose_two_tone_coffee_mug-168849145081741711" target="_blank
    Zazzle
    $17, get it here
  • 20 Rosé All Day Wine Tote Bag
    $8.50, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/565294484/rose-all-day-wine-tote-bag-rose-wine" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy // SmartassAndSass
    $8.50, get it here
  • 21 Rosé Wine Cotton Candy
    $5, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/611504133/rose-wine-cotton-candy" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // ChocolateStorybook
    $5, get it here
  • 22 Rosé All Day Pool Slides
    $25, get them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Circus-Sam-Edelman-Womens-Flynn-5/dp/B07B4JCJ8S?tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" targ
    Amazon
    $25, get them here
  • 23 Sip, Sip, Hooray Rosé Cross Stitch
    $18, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/610466875/sip-sip-horray-rose-funny-cross-stitch" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Etsy // SassyCrossStitchCo
    $18, get it here
  • 24 RMS Beauty Champagne Rosé Luminizer
    $38, get it <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/champagne-rose-luminizer-P417944" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Sephora
    $38, get it here
  • 25 Babe Rosé With Bubbles
    $20 for a four-pack. Get it <a href="https://drizly.com/babe-rose-with-bubbles/p57080" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Drizly
    $20 for a four-pack. Get it here
  • 26 Outdoor Wine Glasses
    $20, set of two. Get it <a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/outdoor-wine-glasses-set-of-2" target="_blank">here</a
    Uncommon Goods
    $20, set of two. Get it here
  • 27 Wine Bottle Ornaments
    $8, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/567921826/rose-wine-bottle-ornament-holiday" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // creationzbycatherine
    $8, get it here
  • 28 Rosé Art Print
    $10+, get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/540031867/rose-art-print-wall-art-hand-drawn?ga_order=most_relevant" targe
    Etsy // LindseyKayCo
    $10+, get it here
  • 29 Carry On Cocktail Kit Rosé All Day Cocktail
    $25, get it <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/w-p-design-the-carry-on-cocktail-kit-the-rose-all-day-cocktai
    Bloomingdales
    $25, get it here
  • 30 Rosé Made Me Do it Sticker
    $4, get it <a href="https://society6.com/product/rose-do-it-funny-quote_sticker?sku=s6-7103556p65a211v750a212v753" target="_b
    Society6
    $4, get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page:

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable
33 Spot-On Gifts For Rosé Wine Lovers
CONVERSATIONS