08/22/2017 02:21 pm ET

11 Thoughtful Gifts For Virgos They'll Actually Use

It's virgo season ♍️
By Amanda Pena

Virgo season is upon us and if you have a virgo in your life, you know how meticulous they can be. Their attention to detail and methodical mindset makes them one of the most critical astrological signs, meaning gift-giving for them is all in the details.

Basically, if you haven’t been paying attention to every subtle hint they’ve dropped about gifts they want, you might as well give up now. (Kidding!)

While Virgos are always striving for perfection, that doesn’t mean their other traits are less important, like their modesty, organizational skills, love of nature and animals, and dexterous skillset ― which is good news for those looking for gift ideas for Virgos. 

Impress the virgo in your life with these 11 fail-proof gifts.

  • Vessel Signature Briefcase
    Nordstrom
    A briefcase appeals to the organizational side of Virgos. Shop this beautifully made briefcase here.
  • "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" by Mindy Kaling
    Amazon
    Virgos strive for perfection. Help them feel like they don't always have to be on their A-game with this hilariously honest book by Mindy Kaling. Shop it here.
  • Initial Necklace
    Etsy
    When it comes to gifts, virgos want you to dig a little deeper. Make them feel special and unique with this initial necklace. Shop it here.
  • Wood Hanging Shelves
    Etsy
    The natural beauty and the sleek organization of these shelves make it a perfect gift for the nature-loving, practical virgo. Shop them here.
  • Constellation Cuff
    Ahalife
    Get them a bracelet that's in tune with how the stars align for them. Shop it here.
  • Concrete Succulent Planters
    Etsy
    Satisfy a virgo's love for nature with these cute succulent planters. Shop them here.
  • Personalized 'Adventure Together' Print
    Etsy
    Virgos appreciate a gift that's personal to them and their interests. Help them celebrate an anniversary, a special date, an engagement, and more with this personalized 'Adventure Together' print. Shop it here.
  • Lori Greiner® Spinning Cosmetic Organizer
    Bed Bath & Beyond
    With storage for every makeup product you can think of, this cosmetic organizer appeals to the meticulous side of virgos. Shop it here.
  • The Obsessive Chef Cutting Board
    Amazon
    Precision is very important to the ever-analytical virgos. Shop it here.
  • Baggu Medium Flat Zip
    Baggu
    Get them a few of these inexpensive pouches to throw in their bag so they can easily organize their stuff. Shop them here.
  • Behance Action Journal
    Amazon
    Virgos enjoy planning in advance. Get them this journal to make sure they're on top of everything. Shop it here.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
