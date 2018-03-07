Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones Advances To Runoff In Texas Congressional Race

What Your Members Of Congress Can Do For You

1 / 7

Help With Federal Agencies

Having trouble with Medicare, Social Security or veterans benefits, the IRS, your passport or immigration situations? Your member of Congress might be able to help. But, as Brad Fitch of the Congressional Management Foundation advises, the key is to make sure you don't procrastinate and that you have a legitimate case. <br><br>Even if he really wants to help, your member of Congress can't do much if you notify the office at 5 p.m. Friday about a family member set to be deported Monday morning. Likewise, members of Congress can't help you circumvent the law, and they can only help you resolve matters that fall under federal jurisdiction.<br><br>Each member has staffers -- usually based in their district -- who focus on helping constituents with these problems. Before they can inquire on your behalf, though, the office must have a privacy release form, notes Kathie Green, director of constituent services for Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.). Each office has its own form, which can be found on its website.<br><br>You must contact <a href="https://www.opencongress.org/people/zipcodelookup">a member of Congress who represents you</a>; otherwise, they can't help you. Green points out that you should contact the office of only one member of Congress. Asking multiple offices to help you further burdens the agencies they're contacting and doesn't improve your chances of getting help. <br><br>"From a constituent standpoint, sometimes it's hard to have patience," Green said. Congressional staffs "do the best job possible" and have developed relationships with federal agencies to help you as quickly as they can.

Mariusz Jurgielewicz/Getty Images