'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Inks Deal With Netflix For TV Series

Writer and producer Kenya Barris has inked a deal with Netflix to produce a new series.

Barris has a career full of hits. He’s the creator of the Peabody award-winning comedy series “Black-ish,” its spinoff series “Grown-ish,” and he penned the script for the 2017 blockbuster “Girls Trip” with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee will produce the project through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society. It’s unclear what the series will be about, though a Netflix press release said Barris will “continue to create stories that reflect culture through an urban, youth and female focused lens.”

Of the upcoming series, Barris joked, “When my agents reached out to me about this little garage start-up called Netflix, I wasn’t sure what to think.”

But he added that after talking to Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Cindy Holland, “I started to believe that maybe this mom-and-pop shop with only 130 million subscribers might just be something ... so I decided to take a swing ... a leap of faith, if you will, and take a chance with the new kids on the block.”