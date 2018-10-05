ENTERTAINMENT
10/05/2018 07:58 am ET

Gisele Bündchen's Story Of First Date With Tom Brady Will Make You Swoon

The model dreamily dished to Jimmy Fallon about her blind date that turned into a lifetime commitment.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Gisele Bündchen recalled her love-at-first-sight moment with Tom Brady on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

The supermodel told host Jimmy Fallon that football star Brady was third in a series of blind dates ― and the first two dinners didn’t go so well. “I was stuck there for an hour and a half like thinking, ‘When can I get out, where’s my food?’” she said.

She didn’t want to go on another setup, she said. But, good thing she changed her mind for the quarterback.

“When I saw those kind eyes I literally fall in love like right away,” she said. “I was like, what?”

“You know how sweet he is,” she added. To which Fallon responded, “I’m in love with him, too.”

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and have a son and a daughter together.

Watch Bündchen talk about love at first sight in the clip above, beginning at the 1:45 mark.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Gisele Bundchen Consoles Tom Brady After Super Bowl Loss
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen's Story Of First Date With Tom Brady Will Make You Swoon
CONVERSATIONS