Gisele Bündchen's Story Of First Date With Tom Brady Will Make You Swoon

The supermodel told host Jimmy Fallon that football star Brady was third in a series of blind dates ― and the first two dinners didn’t go so well. “I was stuck there for an hour and a half like thinking, ‘When can I get out, where’s my food?’” she said.

She didn’t want to go on another setup, she said. But, good thing she changed her mind for the quarterback.

“When I saw those kind eyes I literally fall in love like right away,” she said. “I was like, what?”

“You know how sweet he is,” she added. To which Fallon responded, “I’m in love with him, too.”

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and have a son and a daughter together.