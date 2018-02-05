Gisele Bündchen Has A Word With Eagles Players After Super Bowl

Now that’s model sportsmanship.

A humbling Super Bowl defeat like the one the New England Patriots suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday could stir some hard feelings, even among the players’ families.

But Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, kept it classy.

She congratulated every Eagles player she encountered as she departed U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis through a back walkway, Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel reported.

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

She cheered and enjoyed a beverage during the game ...

Gisele Bündchen chugging a glass of wine is the only #SuperBowl moment I understand pic.twitter.com/h2CMAmj5gX — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) February 5, 2018

And strolled happily through the stadium beforehand:

USA Today Sports / Reuters Gisele Bundchen walks through U.S. Bank Stadium before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And it seemed she did the right thing on her way out.

Bündchen has had the privilege of being on the winning side, too.

Bob Levey via Getty Images Gisele Bundchen celebrates with husband Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' victory in the 2017 Super Bowl

But she showed on Sunday that she can handle defeat graciously as well.