Giuliani Calls Comey A 'Baby' For Defending FBI Agents Against 'Storm Trooper' Insult

Rudy Giuliani lashed former FBI Director James Comey as a “sensitive little baby” Thursday after Comey defended the bureau’s agents after Giuliani called them “storm troopers,” The Washington Post reported.

Among a number of stunning comments by Giuliani in his Fox News interview Wednesday night, he compared FBI agents to Nazi storm troopers for raiding the office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen last month and collecting documents and computers. Agents, provided with court-issued warrants, were legally authorized to do so. Cohen is being investigated for bank fraud and possible campaign finance violations.

Comey tweeted Thursday that there are no “stormtroopers” in the FBI — “just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth.” Comey said the country would be better off if “our leaders” tried to emulate them instead of “comparing them to Nazis.”

I know the New York FBI. There are no “stormtroopers” there; just a group of people devoted to the rule of law and the truth. Our country would be better off if our leaders tried to be like them, rather than comparing them to Nazis. — James Comey (@Comey) May 3, 2018

Giuliani, who just joined Trump’s legal team, responded to the tweet in an interview with The Washington Post, calling Comey a “sensitive little baby.”

He added, without offering details: “He should be sensitive, because he’s been caught lying over and over again.”

Bolstering his growing reputation as Trump’s new insult man, Giuliani on Fox also called Comey a “disgraceful liar” and “very perverted man” — again, without explaining what he was referring to.

In defending Trump on Fox, Giuliani appeared to support suspicions that the president fired Comey a year ago to short-circuit an investigation into possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

Giuliani said the president “fired Comey because Comey would not — among other things — say that he wasn’t a target of the investigation.” So “he fired him and he said, ‘I’m free of this guy.’”

Giuliani has traditionally enjoyed strong ties with the FBI, both as a U.S. attorney and as New York City mayor. After Comey reopened the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails just before the election, Giuliani indicated he learned that members of the bureau weren’t happy with the initial conclusion to not pursue her use of a private email server from both former and “active” agents.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani admits that Trump campaign had advanced warning from the @FBI about Comey's letter. pic.twitter.com/7AOJopgQOB — Bridge Project (@BridgeProject21) November 4, 2016