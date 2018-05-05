Giuliani Tells Post: Despite Stormy Daniels Misfires Trump Still 'Loves Me'

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was still pedaling as fast as he could to bring his version of the Stormy Daniels payment saga in line with Donald Trump’s — but he also insisted that the president was not angry with him. “He said he loves me,” Giuliani told The Washington Post.

Giuliani told the Post in an interview Friday evening that he and the president had a long conversation about Giuliani’s surprise Stormy Daniels reveal on Fox News, adding: “We wanted to get everyone on the same page.”

Giuliani told Sean Hannity Wednesday that Trump reimbursed the $130,000 in hush money that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen paid to the adult film star, who has said she had an affair with Trump. Trump has insisted in the past he knew nothing about the payment.

The president initially appeared to support Giuliani’s version of events in tweets Thursday, but then on Friday said Giuliani needed to get his facts straight.

Giuliani repeated to the Post an earlier statement he made Friday, emphasizing again that he was discussing on Fox News “my understanding of these matters,” and not what the president knew at the time. To acknowledge that he had discussed the issue with the president, and revealed details of that conversation on national TV could jeopardize attorney client privilege with the president, the Post pointed out.

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani issues statement "intended to clarify the views I expressed over the past few days." https://t.co/IjJDf0JZaQ pic.twitter.com/5HUS1HMIED — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2018

He insisted to the Post he gleaned his information about the hush-money payment from “co-counsel, from reading documents, from conversations I had; it wasn’t all from talking to the president.”

Giuliani also appeared to be saying that while Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — he may have been unaware that he did so.

“I don’t think the president realized he paid him back for that specific thing until we made him aware of the paperwork” recently, he told NBC Friday. Giuliani said the president responded, “Oh my goodness, I guess that’s what it was for.”

Rudy Giuliani says President Trump seemed surprised to hear about Stormy Daniels reimbursement.



Giuliani said the president responded, "‘Oh my goodness, I guess that's what it was for.’” https://t.co/PmQJxRiqYy — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 4, 2018

He told the Post that the president re­imbursed Cohen by paying him $35,000 a month in 2017 for legal work for the previous year. Giuliani called it a “straight-out bill,” explaining that if Trump didn’t pay it “every month, he paid it many months.”

“The monthly bill was paying down the expenditures. . . . It was not a loan,” Giuliani added. “Some of it was for taxes, some of it was for incidental expenses. It covered things that might come up.”