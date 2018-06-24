Glenn Beck Storms Off CNN Set After Question About His 'Imploding' Media Empire

Glenn Beck abruptly ended an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday after being asked to address a recent report that financial troubles plague his media empire.

The conservative pundit became visibly angry after Stelter, CNN’s senior media correspondent, questioned him about a report published Friday by The Daily Beast that claimed Beck had unsuccessfully attempted to sell The Blaze, his right-wing digital media company.

“I do have to ask, there’s a headline on The Daily Beast saying that your company’s in trouble, that you were trying to find a buyer. ... What’s going on with that?” Stelter asked Beck after a heated debate about media bias.

Here's my exchange with @GlennBeck about the future of his company. https://t.co/XhGYUPQrI1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 24, 2018

After a few moments of silence, Beck shook his head in apparent disbelief, seemingly shocked that he was asked to comment about the report.

″Wow,” Beck said. “Brian, thanks a lot. I think that’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard. I’m sitting here ready to talk to you about the detaining of children and parents. ... We want to stop it and you want to play those games? Have a nice day.”

“What game did I just play?” an incredulous Stelter asked as Beck walked off the set. He again referred to The Daily Beast story on Beck’s “imploding” company.

Beck, whose previous TV shows included one on CNN’s Headline News, addressed the exchange in a series of tweets attacking the media.

“The media is so blind,” he tweeted. “I couldn’t take anymore of it on # cnn and # ReliableSources. But I will lay the problem and solutions out for you on radio tomorrow.”