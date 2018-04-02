Glitter Birkenstocks Are Now A Thing You Can Actually Buy

Someone call Mariah Carey: She’s going to want these.
Clothing retailer Opening Ceremony has partnered with Birkenstock to create a shiny new collection of footwear that went on sale Monday. Prepare yourselves for these glitter-coated Birkenstock sandals:
The collection features the Arizona, a two-strap slip-on sandal ($145) and the Boston, the signature slip-on clog ($155). Opening Ceremony’s description of the shoes says both feature “sport soft fleece uppers and all-over silver and pink glitter.”
It’s quite a turn for a fashion-shunning shoemaker with a reputation for hippie sandals.
The glitter Birkenstocks, exclusive to Opening Ceremony and openingceremony.com, first debuted during Opening Ceremony’s Spring 2018 show at Disneyland.
They aren’t the brand’s first foray into making feet sparkle. Previously, Opening Ceremony partnered with Vans to make glitter Old Skools. The retailer recently launched its own glitter-coated sneaker.
Pop queen Mariah Carey, who made her acting debut in the 2001 movie “Glitter,” has shown a fondness for sparkly fashion. If you have similar tendencies, now you have new options for your lower extremities.