Glitter Birkenstocks Are Now A Thing You Can Actually Buy

It’s quite a turn for a fashion-shunning shoemaker with a reputation for hippie sandals.

The glitter Birkenstocks, exclusive to Opening Ceremony and openingceremony.com, first debuted during Opening Ceremony’s Spring 2018 show at Disneyland.

They aren’t the brand’s first foray into making feet sparkle. Previously, Opening Ceremony partnered with Vans to make glitter Old Skools. The retailer recently launched its own glitter-coated sneaker.

Pop queen Mariah Carey, who made her acting debut in the 2001 movie “Glitter,” has shown a fondness for sparkly fashion. If you have similar tendencies, now you have new options for your lower extremities.