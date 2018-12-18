Ex-NASA Engineer's Fart-Laced 'Glitter Bomb' Stuns Package Thieves

All that glitters is not gold for package thieves if they run afoul of Mark Rober’s booby-trapped device.

Rober, a former NASA engineer who worked on the Curiosity rover, put his smarts to a more earthly concern recently: stopping jerks who pilfer holiday package deliveries.

Rober, himself a victim, spent six months developing a baited box that blasts glitter and fart spray on would-be thieves when they open their surprise. The device also takes cellphone video of the culprits, uploads the footage to the cloud and can be tracked by GPS.

Rober’s viral YouTube video, posted Monday, covers the development of his clever boxes of whoop-ass, but the best part is watching them detonate on real suspects. The most common reaction was: “What the fuck!?”

“The moral of the story is, just don’t take other peoples’ stuff,” Rober said. “Not only is it not cool, but on the plus side you’ll never find yourself in this situation.”

Other ticked-off victims have used glitter-loaded theft deterrents, but the high-tech touches Rober unleashed on these grinches are a must-see.