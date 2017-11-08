People Are Putting Glitter On Their Cappuccinos, Because It's 2017

Glitter cappuccinos are here to add a little sparkle to your life.

The gorgeous coffee creations comes from the coffee chain Coffee By Di Bella, which is based in Mumbai, India. The drink, called the Gold and Diamond Cappuccino, retails for $3 a cup, but the Instagram potential is priceless.

A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella (@coffeebydibella) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

In fact, social media is a major reason the drink exists.

“As a brand we’re constantly innovating and making sure we give our customers something new and exciting,” Rahul Leekha, Coffee By Di Bella’s director, said in an interview with Today. “We understand the importance of social media and make sure our products are Insta-friendly.”

Insta-friendly, but potentially not face-friendly. A patron who tried the drink confirmed that it will get glitter all over your mouth.

“Yes, it will stain your lips with all that glitter!” Instagram user svetangel7 said. “But coffee with silver dust is one worth having!”

A post shared by The Catwalk Italia - TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:11am PST

A post shared by TheMumbaiFoodExplorer (@the_mumbai_food_explorer) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Insta-friendly drinks are one of the top food trends of 2017, evidenced by the popularity of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino and fellow trendy drinks like unicorn, charcoal and matte black lattes:

A post shared by UNLOKT Las Vegas (@unlokt) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

A post shared by Melissa Notaro (@notaroious) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:14am PST

A post shared by Roundk Coffee Company (@roundkny) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT