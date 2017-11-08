People Are Putting Glitter On Their Cappuccinos, Because It's 2017

Glitter cappuccinos are here to add a little sparkle to your life.
The gorgeous coffee creations comes from the coffee chain Coffee By Di Bella, which is based in Mumbai, India. The drink, called the Gold and Diamond Cappuccino, retails for $3 a cup, but the Instagram potential is priceless.
In fact, social media is a major reason the drink exists.
“As a brand we’re constantly innovating and making sure we give our customers something new and exciting,” Rahul Leekha, Coffee By Di Bella’s director, said in an interview with Today. “We understand the importance of social media and make sure our products are Insta-friendly.”
Insta-friendly, but potentially not face-friendly. A patron who tried the drink confirmed that it will get glitter all over your mouth.
“Yes, it will stain your lips with all that glitter!” Instagram user svetangel7 said. “But coffee with silver dust is one worth having!”
Insta-friendly drinks are one of the top food trends of 2017, evidenced by the popularity of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino and fellow trendy drinks like unicorn, charcoal and matte black lattes:
If you’d like to make your own glitter cappuccino, brands like Wilton, CK Products and Layer Cake Show all sell edible glitter. Just don’t forget to Instagram your final concoction.
