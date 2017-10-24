Good news, beauty obsessives. Your favorite “skincare-as-makeup” retailer just added a new product to its line that’s worth sniffing around.

Glossier, the beloved millennial skincare and makeup brand that prides itself on dual-purpose products that pack a punch, just launched its first-ever perfume, appropriately named Glossier You.

While most fragrances are designed to be strong, long-lasting and linger in the air long after the wearer has disappeared, Glossier instead wanted to design a fragrance that had the opposite effect.

“It doesn’t exactly wear or smell like a perfume...‘skin smell enhancer’ is a better descriptor,” the brand said in a press release. “But mostly it smells like you: that familiar human-y note that makes up the body of what you’re smelling.”

Intrigued? Us, too.

Emily Weiss, founder of Glossier and Into The Gloss, introduced the fragrance in an editorial earlier this month.

“I don’t want to be taken to the Swiss Alps or the white sand beaches of Tahiti just by smelling this,” Weiss wrote of Glossier You. “I’ve been craving something that whispers instead of shouts. And that’s what You is.”

Glossier You is comprised mostly of base notes—those that sit closest to your skin: smooth and salty ambrox, warm ambrette, and musk. Top notes woody iris root and sparkling pink pepper say “nice to meet you!” without overpowering the base. A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

So, what exactly does this you-scented perfume actually smell like?

According to the brand, it’s a combination of three base notes ―ambrette, ambrox and musk, which are meant to last all day long ― and top notes of iris root and pink pepper, designed to underpower the base.

Interestingly, the scent claims to only gets better with time. And, Weiss describes the formula as “unfinished” ― because the wearer is the true first ingredient.

Smells like intrigue. Sniff it for yourself.