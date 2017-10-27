Gluten Free Halloween Candy: Tricks or Treats?

What is better than dressing up, having fun, and getting candy? In my book, absolutely nothing! So long as all the candy in my basket is gluten free of course. As much as I love this time of year, the reality is that it can be tricky to navigate the world of gluten free Halloween treats. There are a lot of lists out there, and I’m never quite sure which one to trust, so I wanted to create a roundup of my favorite Halloween candies that I personally consume and can attest to.

The list begins with two of my favorite all gluten free and organic candy lines. Don’t worry; I have included some more mainstream and traditional brands in the list as well!

I hope this list helps you or the gluten free friend or loved one in your life enjoy the upcoming holiday safely!

Black Forest Candy

Black Forest candy is maybe my favorite gluten free candy provider out there. Totally gluten free and certified organic, their products are crazy good! I used to love sour patch kids, but hated all the artificial ingredients included in them. After trying to find suitable replacements, I was floored when I tried Black Forest’s Sour Heads. They are BETTER than sour patch kids!! I know that sounds blasphemous, but try them for yourself and I’m sure you’ll agree.

Black Forest offers delicious organic and gluten free gummies (gummy bears, cherries, and worms), sour candies, fruit snacks, caramel drops, and fruit chews! Check out their website to learn more.

Surf Sweets

YumEarth

Before I say anything about Yum Earth I want to acknowledge that they sent me a sample of their Halloween candy this year. I will never promote products on my entries. That means that I don’t write about products, brands, or restaurants in exchange for compensation (which by my definition includes samples).

I want to be clear that I am sharing my opinion of Yum Earth’s candy as an independent consumer who has purchased their products independently. I love their products and I would be completely remiss if I did not include them in this roundup.

With that out of the way, YumEarth produces lollipops, hard candies, licorice, gummy treats, and even gluten free candy corn! Check out all of their amazing products here!

Tootsie Roll Industries :

Perhaps best known for their signature Tootsie Rolls, Tootsie Roll Industries boasts a wide selection of candies that are all completely gluten free, peanut free, and tree nut free. Their confections include:

Andes

Caramel Apple Pops

Charms

Dots

Frooties

Junior Mints

Razzles

Cella’s Cherries

Dubble Bubble

Fruit Chews

Sugar Babies

Charleston Chews

Cry Babies

Sugar Daddy

Hershey’s

Like Tootsie Roll Industries, Hershey’s manufactures a wide range of candies, but not all of them are gluten free. I stick with a few I know to be safe, which are copied below. For a full list of their gluten free confections, please visit their website here.

Dagoba chocolate bars

Heath Bars

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (Please note that not all of the peanut butter cups are GF, make sure to check the label!)

York Peppermint Patties

Almond Joy

Mounds