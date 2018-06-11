A Goat Walked The Red Carpet At The Tony Awards. Awww!

It might be a @TheTonyAwards first: A goat on the red carpet — and a stylish one, too. #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/fzxGLU9TBq

The red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night had plenty of celebrities decked out in fashion from top designers. But what captured the attention of social media ― and even Women’s Wear Daily ― was not who was wearing whom.

It was Sparky the Goat.

“Sparky provided tough competition for the night’s biggest stars, which included Denzel Washington, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield and more, that gathered at Radio City Music Hall for the 72nd annual Tony Awards,” Women’s Wear Daily wrote.

Sparky, who appears in “Once on This Island,” was accompanied by producer Ken Davenport. Although he strolled down the carpet calmly, the cleanup crew was pressed into service afterward, because Sparky did what goats often do.

Meanwhile, the internet crackled with comments about the four-legged performer’s star turn:

So there was a literal goat at the Tony’s. A goat, walking the red carpet, at the Tony’s.

I can’t even get cast in a show.

what the actual heck. — Kevin Bigler (@kevin_bigler) June 11, 2018

A thespian goat walked the red carpet at the Tonys. I love it. 🐐 — Olivia (@ClutzMuffin) June 11, 2018

The goat from Once On This Island is Sparky, my roommate and I are its newest fans just from seeing Sparky chewing away up the aisle at the #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/AZWqhjCV84 — Henry Aho (@drinkingupnyc) June 11, 2018