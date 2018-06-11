ENTERTAINMENT
06/11/2018 06:04 am ET

A Goat Walked The Red Carpet At The Tony Awards. Awww!

Producer Ken Davenport helped Sparky the Goat represent the show "Once on This Island."
By Carla Baranauckas

The red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night had plenty of celebrities decked out in fashion from top designers. But what captured the attention of social media ― and even Women’s Wear Daily ― was not who was wearing whom.

It was Sparky the Goat.

“Sparky provided tough competition for the night’s biggest stars, which included Denzel Washington, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington, Glenda Jackson, Andrew Garfield and more, that gathered at Radio City Music Hall for the 72nd annual Tony Awards,” Women’s Wear Daily wrote.

Sparky, who appears in “Once on This Island,” was accompanied by producer Ken Davenport. Although he strolled down the carpet calmly, the cleanup crew was pressed into service afterward, because Sparky did what goats often do.

Meanwhile, the internet crackled with comments about the four-legged performer’s star turn:

Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
