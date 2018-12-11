'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Trailer Stomps Onto The Scene

Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” is now taking on bigger things.

Her character Madison begins a new trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” by reaching out on a radio for signs of life. Images of fleeing masses and the shadow of a huge winged creature fill the screen ― never a good sign.

The viral preview, posted Monday, purposely avoids a clear look at the legendary beast and offers enticing glimpses of Godzilla’s beastly adversaries, including the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Politicians in the clip can’t figure out which monsters are the good guys ― isn’t that often the case? ― but they better learn fast. The titans’ fight for supremacy is “leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance,” according to the movie’s synopsis.