Cops Raid Home Of Couple Who Raised GoFundMe Money For Homeless Vet

Authorities executed a search warrant to swarm the home of the South Jersey couple a homeless man has accused of withholding close to a half-million dollars in GoFundMe cash.

As first reported by Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV, investigators were seen raiding Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico’s home in Bordentown Thursday morning. Authorities were reportedly seen removing bags of items from the residence. A black BMW was also reportedly towed.

BMW hauled away from Bordentown home where authorities executing search warrant. Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico accused of defrauding a homeless veteran of donations. pic.twitter.com/j6DANOmOUd — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

The Burlington County Prosecutors Office has since confirmed the search was related to allegations levied against the couple by a homeless vet.

“Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter.”

Katie McClure & Mark D’Amico on their porch, while @BurlcoPros served a search warrant @ their #Bordentown, NJ home. Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirms “in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter. As of this time, there have been no charges filed.” pic.twitter.com/U3Yx7IQXzy — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 6, 2018

The move comes one day after Superior Court Judge Paula Dow ordered the couple to appear in court next week with a full accounting of the funds they collected for Bobbitt.

Bobbitt filed a lawsuit against the couple last month. Philadelphia attorney Chris Fallon, who is representing Bobbitt, has alleged the couple spent a large portion of the donations on gambling, lavish trips, shopping sprees and a BMW.

Mark D’Amico seen swinging golf club and playing fetch with dog outside Bordentown home where authorities executing search warrant in Gofundme case. pic.twitter.com/4JAQf6DvSy — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

The allegations were used as a basis for obtaining the search warrant, which generally requires a lesser standard of proof than an arrest warrant. No criminal charges have been filed against McClure or D’Amico.

The highly-publicized fundraiser was started by McClure last year after Bobbitt, a 34-year-old former Marine, gave his last $20 to her when she ran out of gas on I-95 outside of Philadelphia.

gofundmecom Kate McClure, left, and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. posing for a photo that appeared on the GoFundMe website.

The site raised more than $400,000 thousand dollars, which, according to the description for the fundraiser, was to be used to get Bobbitt an apartment and vehicle.

He claims he only received $75,000. The couple has denied any wrongdoing and say Bobbitt received $200,000 and that $150.000 remains in an account established for him.

However, after an Aug. 29 court proceeding, the couple reportedly failed to meet a 48-hour deadline a judge gave them to turn over any remaining funds to Bobbitt. His lawyer says he’s been told the money is gone.

No answer from Kate McClure about Johnny Bobbitt’s money, police just wrapped search of her home pic.twitter.com/6HqpmzVyyc — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 6, 2018

While it’s unclear where the bulk of the $75,000 Bobbitt allegedly received went, he has admitted to spending some of the money on drugs, Forbes reported.

According to Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV, Bobbitt is in a 30-day treatment program.