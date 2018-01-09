ENTERTAINMENT
How To Watch All The Golden Globe-Nominated Shows You Didn't Know

Luckily, nearly every show is available to stream online.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards handed more wins to streaming companies than traditional channels for the first time in its history, as networks and cable repeatedly lost out (save for HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

But as streaming has become the dominant method for watching shows, even the nominated projects that originated on traditional networks and cable are mostly available to watch online.

You’ve heard of winners like “Big Little Lies” and “This Is Us,” but there were quite a few performances and shows nominated that you might not know about and therefore also wouldn’t know where to find them.

NBC/Hulu
Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown on "This Is Us."

Luckily, you can stream almost every show right now and catch up on what you might have missed.

Below is a roundup of the winners and nominees from the Golden Globes, paired with where you can stream each show.

For shows listed as being from HBO, Showtime or Starz, you can watch those shows on their respective websites with a subscription, or do so as add-ons to Amazon or Hulu packages. 

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.  

TV Series, Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu


The other nominees:

“The Crown” -- Netflix

“Game of Thrones” -- HBO (HBO GO or Amazon/Hulu add-on)

“Stranger Things” -- Netflix

“This Is Us” -- Hulu
Hulu
TV Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- Amazon


The other nominees:

“Will & Grace” -- Hulu

“SMILF” -- Showtime (Showtime website or Amazon/Hulu add-on)

“Master of None” -- Netflix

“Black-ish” -- Hulu
Amazon
TV Limited Series or Motion Picture

“Big Little Lies” -- HBO


The other nominees:

“Fargo” -- Not available (past seasons on Hulu)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” -- Hulu

“The Sinner” -- A few episodes are on USA Network
HBO
Actress Performance in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu


The other nominees:

Claire Foy, “The Crown” -- Netflix

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” -- Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce” -- HBO

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” -- Starz (Starz website or Amazon/Hulu add-on)
Hulu
Actor Performance in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” -- Hulu


The other nominees:

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” -- Hulu

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” -- Not available (past seasons on Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” -- Showtime

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” -- Netflix
NBC/Hulu
Actress Performance in a TV Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- Amazon


The other nominees:

Issa Rae, “Insecure” -- HBO

Alison Brie, “GLOW” -- Netflix

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF” -- Showtime

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” -- Not available (past season on Hulu)
Amazon
Actor Performance in a TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” -- Netflix


The other nominees:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” -- Hulu

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick” -- Amazon

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace” -- Hulu

William H. Macy, “Shameless” -- Showtime (past seasons on Netflix)
Netflix
Actress Performance in a Limited Series/Movie

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO


The other nominees:

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” -- A few episodes are on USA Network

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available
HBO
Actor Performance in a Limited Series/Movie

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” -- Not Available


The other nominees:

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” -- HBO

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks” -- Showtime

Jude Law, “The Young Pope” -- HBO

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” -- National Geographic
FX
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO


The other nominees:

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” -- Hulu

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us” -- Hulu

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” -- HBO

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO
HBO
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” -- HBO


The other nominees:

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan” -- Not available

David Thewlis, “Fargo” -- Not available (past seasons on Hulu)

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” -- Netflix

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot” -- USA Network
HBO

Todd Van Luling
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost
