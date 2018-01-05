New year, new awards season.
That’s right, on Sunday, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will kick off the most wonderful (or most exhausting) time of year. As we’re wont to do, we’ve taken a little trip down memory lane ― 20 years back, to be exact ― to get ready for this weekend’s ceremony.
The 1998 ceremony gave us Brooke Shields looking like an Old Hollywood siren and Carmen Electra in a gravity-defying cutout dress. That year, “Titanic” fans everywhere got to see Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater together again when Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, sporting an oh-so-trendy choker, walked the red carpet hand in hand. Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Lopez, whose color-blocked dress looked quite conservative compared to her vast collection of revealing ensembles, and Angelina Jolie, who was rocking a pretty great pixie cut.
To see more of the best style moments from the 1998 ceremony, keep scrolling: