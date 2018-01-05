STYLE
This Is What The Golden Globes Looked Like In 1998

Our hearts still go on for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

By Julia Brucculieri

New year, new awards season. 

That’s right, on Sunday, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will kick off the most wonderful (or most exhausting) time of year. As we’re wont to do, we’ve taken a little trip down memory lane ― 20 years back, to be exact ― to get ready for this weekend’s ceremony. 

The 1998 ceremony gave us Brooke Shields looking like an Old Hollywood siren and Carmen Electra in a gravity-defying cutout dress. That year, “Titanic” fans everywhere got to see Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater together again when Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, sporting an oh-so-trendy choker, walked the red carpet hand in hand. Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Lopez, whose color-blocked dress looked quite conservative compared to her vast collection of revealing ensembles, and Angelina Jolie, who was rocking a pretty great pixie cut.

To see more of the best style moments from the 1998 ceremony, keep scrolling:

  • Clementine Shepherd and Cybill Shepherd
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Gloria Reuben
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Pam Grier
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Burt Reynolds
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Helen Hunt
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Sandra Bullock
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Shirley MacLaine
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Kelsey Grammer and Camille Bonatucci
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Matt Adler and Laura San Giacomo
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Matt Damon
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Julie Brown
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Noah Wyle, Tracy Warbin, George Clooney and Celine Balitran
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Rupert Everett and Julia Roberts
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Fishburne
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Madonna
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Roma Downey
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Jenna Elfman
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Faye Dunaway
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Carmen Electra
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Jena Malone
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Brooke Shields
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Alfre Woodard
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
    Ron Galella via Getty Images

