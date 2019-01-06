ENTERTAINMENT
2019 Golden Globes: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Stars brought out the glitz and glamour in full force on Sunday night.
By Jenna Amatulli

Where there was a sea of black last year, there is a kaleidoscope of color: The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night did not disappoint with a wide range of gowns, tuxedos, and everything in between.

On the heels of Hollywood reckoning with sexual abuse and harassment and the creation of Time’s Up, many stars on this year’s red carpet wore black and white ribbons to show their solidarity with the movement against workplace sexual harassment.

Check out all of the looks below. We’ll be updating this post with new red carpet photos throughout the night. 

Sandra Oh

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Lucy Boynton 

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Reuters

Richard Madden

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

Yahoo Lifestyle

Holly Taylor

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Getty Editorial

Joanna Newsom

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kiki Layne

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cody Fern

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Yahoo Lifestyle

Ryan Seacrest

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
