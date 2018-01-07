ENTERTAINMENT
01/07/2018 07:59 pm ET Updated 7 minutes ago

Here Are The 2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners

The star-studded ceremony honors the best in film and TV.

By Lauren Moraski

Stars across film and TV are filling the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The typically boozy and lighthearted affair has a more serious tone this year amid the sexual harassment #MeToo movement in Hollywood. Honorees are hitting the red carpet wearing black and donning pins to protest rampant harassment and inequality in Hollywood.

Plenty of celebrities are on hand to present winners with their trophies. Check out all the nominees and winners below.

We’ll be updating the winners throughout the night.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Shape of Water”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Disaster Artist”

“I, Tonya”

“The Greatest Showman”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game” 

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” - WINNER

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” - WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” - WINNER

“Molly’s Game”

Original Score, Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water” - WINNER

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Ferdinand” (“Home”)

“Mudbound” (“Mighty River”)

“Coco” (“Remember Me”)

“The Star” (“The Star”)

“The Greatest Showman” (“This Is Me”) - WINNER

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco” - WINNNER

“Loving Vincent”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” - WINNER

“Loveless”

“The Square” 

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” - WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Will & Grace”

“SMILF”

“Master of None”

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

“The Sinner” 

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Kevin Winter via Getty Images
 

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” - WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Handout via Getty Images
 

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” - WINNER

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - WINNER

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” - WINNER

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
 
 

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” - WINNER

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” - WINNER

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” - WINNER

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” - WINNER

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stars Wearing Black In Solidarity At Golden Globes
Lauren Moraski
Entertainment Editorial Director, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movie Awards The Oscars Celebrity Style Comedy (Movies) Animation (Movies)
Here Are The 2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners

CONVERSATIONS