Here Are The 2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners

Stars across film and TV are filling the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The typically boozy and lighthearted affair has a more serious tone this year amid the sexual harassment #MeToo movement in Hollywood. Honorees are hitting the red carpet wearing black and donning pins to protest rampant harassment and inequality in Hollywood.

Plenty of celebrities are on hand to present winners with their trophies. Check out all the nominees and winners below.

We’ll be updating the winners throughout the night.

FILM