The 1 Good Movie Netflix Adds This Week

And honestly, only one of them can be considered any good.
“Come Sunday” stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as a preacher who decides he wants to abolish Christianity’s idea of hell. As you can imagine, he faces quite a bit of pushback from church leaders and his parish. This is based on the real story of the Rev. Carlton Pearson, whose story was featured on the “This American Life” episode “Heretics.”
“Come Sunday”
Debuts on Netflix: April 13, 2018
Premise: A preacher has a crisis of faith and begins to seriously question the doctrine of his church. As his parishioners and church leaders begin to distance themselves from him, the preacher has to decide whether to keep questioning his former beliefs or ignore the doubts.
Notable Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Segel, Lakeith Stanfield, Martin Sheen and Danny Glover.
Is it actually good? Well, it’s definitely the best movie Netflix adds this week. But reviews have been pretty mixed so far. Ejiofor is great in the lead role regardless.
Your enjoyment from this will probably depend on whether you already have an interest in these religious themes and the narrative of a protagonist dealing with a crisis of faith.
That said, this is based on a real-life “This American Life” story, and as fans of that program know, “TIL” actively tries to find stories that will have mass appeal. At the core of this project is a good story, the movie doesn’t have truly great execution though.
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
The Other Movies Joining Netflix This Week
“Pickpockets”
Debuts on Netflix: April 12, 2018
Premise: A team of young people becomes more proficient at pickpocketing until they attract the attention of powerful crime bosses.
Is it actually any good? This is a Colombian movie with subtitles. Probably best for a younger audience that wants gruesome, fast-paced action sequences.
“I Am Not An Easy Man”
Debuts on Netflix: April 13, 2018
Premise: A chauvinist hits his head and wakes up to a world where “females” now act like dominant “males.”
Is it actually any good? This is a French movie with subtitles (Netflix seems to be relying much more on foreign imports lately). The movie doesn’t handle the concept of gender in the most progressive way. The pacing is also pretty slow.
“Lakeview Terrace”
Debuts on Netflix: April 15, 2018
Premise: A couple moves into their first house and finds out they live next to a sociopathic cop who wants them to leave.
Is it actually any good? It’s a pretty ridiculous movie that didn’t earn amazing reviews when it premiered in 2008. It stars solid actors though ― Samuel L. Jackson, Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson.
“Seven Pounds”
Debuts on Netflix: April 15, 2018
Premise: A man makes a mistake he can’t live with and tries to clear his conscience with acts of kindness to seven strangers.
Is it actually any good? This also premiered in 2008, but to even worse reviews than “Lakeview Terrace.” Very heavy-handed and illogical, but it stars Will Smith, so there’s that.