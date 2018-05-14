Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: A zombie pandemic wipes out much of the human population. As the virus becomes widespread, the movie’s central family ― a mother, a father and a newborn baby ― becomes stranded in rural Australia. Then the mother gets infected.

Because the father doesn’t want to say goodbye even after the virus takes over her body, the mother fully turns into a zombie and infects him, too.

The father then has 48 hours to traverse the mostly empty, but still incredibly dangerous backcountry to try and find a new family to raise his child. Along the way, he finds a native who helps guide him through the unfamiliar territory. Unfortunately, there’s definitely some magical-natives-as-plot-device going on in this movie, which isn’t ideal and is worth mentioning.

In any case, this then becomes a road-trip movie, although a very dark one. It certainly has a similar vibe to the 2006 Cormac McCarthy novel, The Road, and of course, the film adaptation of that book.

Is it actually good? Pretty much every single sci-fi movie Netflix has released over the last few months has been terrible. So it would make sense if you have no faith that this movie will be worth your time.

But judging from the early reviews, “Cargo” seems like it might be an exception.

At the moment, “Cargo” has an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s far better than recent Netflix sci-fi movies like “The Cloverfield Paradox” (16 percent), “Anon” (40 percent), “The Titan” (18 percent) or “Mute” (15 percent).

Yes, this is yet another zombie movie, but the zombies are very much downplayed here. You barely see any zombies. Perhaps that’s a downside for you, but as someone who is very burnt out on the zombie concept, I like this choice.

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Here’s the trailer: