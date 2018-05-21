Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix is adding a couple of strange movies this week.

The most notable movie this week is “Ibiza,” which stars three beloved comedy people: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson.

In many ways, this is a traditional romantic comedy. “Ibiza” focuses on a young New Yorker fed up with the rat race who then discovers a potentially better life after falling in love.

The weird part is that “Ibiza” also seems to use a very novice idea of EDM culture as the storyline backdrop. Jacobs’ character falls in love with a DJ in — you guessed it — Ibiza.

Reviews aren’t out yet, but judging from the marketing, this movie looks like the kind of thing that is more cringeworthy than cool. Choosing to try to insert your storyline into the zeitgeist is a very risky move. Perhaps the actual movie ends up being more self-aware than it seems from first appearances, though.

The other pretty weird movie is the documentary “Survivors Guide to Prison,” (which doesn’t use an apostrophe for some reason). This project focuses on America’s deeply broken judicial and prison system. Reviews have been generally positive, since the information is so important. But the presentation is bizarre, to say the least.

Reviews have noted that the direction and editing come across as very amateurish as well as often outright ridiculous. Various celebrities who seem pretty random in aggregate — including Quincy Jones, Patricia Arquette and Deepak Chopra — contribute talking-head explanations as to why the incarceration system is terrible. The movie somehow makes the depressing and sobering information into something almost laughable, thanks to the ridiculous tone. Just watch the trailer and you’ll see what I mean.

Maybe just watch Ava DuVernay’s “13th” instead.

Netflix also adds a more conventional movie, “Sara’s Notebook,” an import from Spain. That film follows a woman who tries to save her her sister from a violent area in Congo. There aren’t many reviews out for this one yet, but from reading about the movie and watching the trailer, this looks competent, if not incredibly exciting.

In any case, read more about “Ibiza” below, and also check out the list of all the movies Netflix adds this week. If you want to stay informed about what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a focus on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Ibiza” | Joins on May 25

Aleksandar Letic “Ibiza” on Netflix

Premise: A young woman is starting to get fed up with her New York City life. Rent is too expensive. Commuting is the worst. (I can relate.) Tasked with going on a work trip to Barcelona, she takes her two friends along so they can explore Europe together.

The group goes to a dance party, where the protagonist falls in love with the DJ. Then the friends persuade her to travel to Ibiza to go to another one of his shows.

After creating this emotional connection and feeling aliiiive for the first time in a while, the protagonist has to decide whether to return to her traditional career path or follow the DJ on a more unconventional life journey.

Is it actually good? Reviews aren’t out for this one yet.

Let’s speculate and read some tea leaves, though ...

Gillian Jacobs, the star of the movie, is on a press tour right now. From the interviews I’ve seen, she hasn’t actually talked about the movie that much and has focused the conversation elsewhere.

Just judging from the trailer and general promotional campaign (such as the cringeworthy poster), this looks pretty bad.

Maybe it’ll still have some fun moments. Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson make this an exciting ensemble. It might be a good late-night or group watch. But this probably won’t be a highlight of 2018.

Runtime: 2 hours

Here’s the trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

May 24

“Survivors Guide to Prison”

May 25

“Ibiza” (Netflix Film)

May 26