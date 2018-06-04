Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: Marvel superhero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has to try and save his kingdom in myriad ways. This involves teaming up with other characters with shifting allegiances and fighting against old friends.

“Ragnarok” is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third Thor movie in this series.

Is it actually good? This is one of the better Marvel movies for sure. Director Taika Waititi brought a refreshing comedic edge to the previously mediocre series of Thor movies.

“Ragnarok” still isn’t a great movie. As you can expect, it’s highly derivative of the 16 Marvel movies that came before this. There have also been countless other superhero shows and movies over the last decade that have similar story beats as well.

Despite not having the most surprising storylines, “Ragnarok” impressed critics enough to earn widespread positive reviews. The movie has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Many people will find at least something to like in this movie.

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Here’s the trailer.