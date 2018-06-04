Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds a very popular movie this week.
“Thor: Ragnarok” joins on June 5. This movie had a global box office haul of $854 million in 2017, so there’s a decent chance you’ve already seen it. Or, at the very least, you’re probably vaguely aware of what this movie is about.
You can read more about the movie below, but basically this is the most recent “funny” Marvel superhero movie. Yes, this of course has plenty of CGI battles with characters fighting one another, leading to deaths that probably won’t last through to the next movie. But there are also many legitimately good jokes along the way to that stakes-less action.
Netflix also adds two original movies this week.
“Alex Strangelove” is a teen coming-of-age movie that joins June 8. This is the description for the plot: “High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.”
It’s always a plus when the protagonist of a movie has a name that embodies the plot. This gets extra points for giving the protagonist a name like that, but then also has a movie title that’s a variation on that character name to exemplify everything isn’t as it seems. Can love be true, or is it strange?
And then there’s “Ali’s Wedding,” which also joins on June 8. This Australian romantic comedy, which centers around a man who must choose between an arranged marriage and the woman he loves, has an 89 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A well-reviewed romantic comedy is rare these days, so you might want to check it out.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Thor: Ragnarok” | Joins on June 5
Premise: Marvel superhero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has to try and save his kingdom in myriad ways. This involves teaming up with other characters with shifting allegiances and fighting against old friends.
“Ragnarok” is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third Thor movie in this series.
Is it actually good? This is one of the better Marvel movies for sure. Director Taika Waititi brought a refreshing comedic edge to the previously mediocre series of Thor movies.
“Ragnarok” still isn’t a great movie. As you can expect, it’s highly derivative of the 16 Marvel movies that came before this. There have also been countless other superhero shows and movies over the last decade that have similar story beats as well.
Despite not having the most surprising storylines, “Ragnarok” impressed critics enough to earn widespread positive reviews. The movie has a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Many people will find at least something to like in this movie.
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Here’s the trailer.
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
June 5
- “Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok”
June 8
- “Alex Strangelove” (Netflix Film)
- “Ali’s Wedding” (Netflix Film)