Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix typically adds at least one apocalyptic action movie a month. You can watch “How It Ends,” which fulfills that slot for July, on Friday.

Forest Whitaker, Theo James and Kat Graham star as a family trying to reunite during what may be the apocalypse. You can read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.

Netflix adds only two other movies this week, including “Gone Baby Gone,” which debuted in 2007 and earned near universal praise at the time. The movie focuses on a private detective trying to find someone’s missing daughter.

Casey Affleck and Morgan Freeman star in the movie, which Ben Affleck directed and co-wrote. That list might deter people from checking it out, given the sexual harassment allegations against those involved. It’s at least something to keep in mind.

The last movie added this week is a cheerleader flick from Australia called “Going For Gold.” Reviews haven’t been favorable.