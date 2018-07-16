Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: A British schoolgirl dreams of both continuing her studies and leaving class behind to fill her life with culture. She lives in 1960s London and her parents demand top marks at school, which she achieves.

Then she meets an older man with fancy friends. This older man courts her and invites her to various high-society activities. She learns about the finer things and develops a distaste for traditional classrooms. The impressionable young woman soaks up the new, adult life to the detriment of her grades.

At only 17, she must decide whether to stay on track for Oxford or skip and become a grownup. When she learns grownup life doesn’t always involve parties and concerts, the choice becomes even harder.

Is it actually good? Yes and no. If you don’t closely examine the premise, you’ll probably fall for this coming-of-age story. Charming throughout, “An Education” zips along with a love story about personal growth.

The movie basically has two winning storylines ― the coming-of-age tale and a love story between two smart people ― but the movie’s carelessness requires you to detach the two from each other.

“An Education” aggressively flirts with the line of whether the older man character grooms this much younger woman to have sex with him. The age of consent in the United Kingdom is 16, and the two characters don’t sleep together until she’s 17. The parents also approve of the relationship. But this component of the movie still needs examining.

Near the end, the movie does contemplate the morality of this action, but more to serve the coming-of-age plot than examine the older character as a bad man. This narrative messiness may be unforgivable.

