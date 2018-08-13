Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds the thrilling movie “Hostiles” on Aug. 15.

The cast for this Western has much to love. Timothée Chalamet and Jesse Plemons play supporting roles. Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi play the leads.

Last week’s recommendation ― the Coen brothers’ “No Country for Old Men” ― had a Western vibe set in a more contemporary time. But “Hostiles” takes place in the late 19th century, making this more of a true Western.

You can read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.

Netflix also adds a few movies that would be better off forgotten. “Alexander,” “The Nut Job” and “Evan Almighty” all had terrible critical receptions upon their debuts. Zach Braff’s heavy-handed “Wish I Was Here” mostly proved the “Garden State” detractors right.

For Originals, Netflix has a couple niche options.

A movie for the teens ― “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” centers around a young girl who discovers that her school crushes know that she likes them. She had written love letters and stashed them away, but somehow the letters got to the crushes. Oh no.

Then in the Spanish movie “The Motive,” a novelist has writer’s block. Instead of going on a run or reading books to bump his creativity, he decides to mess with his neighbors. The lives of the neighbors start to unravel, giving him writing material. But at what cost?!

Hostiles "Hostiles" comes to Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Hostiles” | Aug. 15

Premise: A captain must escort a Cheyenne war chief and his family through hostile territory in 1892. The war chief and the captain had fought in battle before, but the captain has to complete this last task before retirement or risk losing his pension. Along the way, they must fight rival natives together in order to survive.

Is it good? Most critics gave this a positive review.

The cinematography shines as the highlight. The beautiful scenery routinely elevates clunky dialogue and messy storytelling.

“Hostiles” doesn’t shy away from portraying the 19th century captain character as a terrible person. He hates “savages” but clearly has violence running through his veins. Although this feels right for the period and Christian Bale plays the role skillfully, the story’s focus on this character creates upsetting moments.

This movie creates these moments intentionally of course. You’re supposed to contemplate the cost of brutality and extermination; to rethink American exceptionalism and the original sin of settling on this land.

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Aug. 13

“Alexander: The Ultimate Cut”

“The Nut Job”

Aug. 15

“Adventures in Public School”

“Hostiles”

Aug. 16

“Evan Almighty”

“Wish I Was Here”

Aug. 17