Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: An aspiring rapper has had years of bad breaks. One night, he meets Wiz Khalifa at a show and smokes strong weed with him. While the aspiring rapper performs, the weed makes him nauseated. During the performance, he throws up on Wiz Khalifa and then has a seizure onstage. Audience members capture it on camera and the moment becomes a meme.

His career seems dead, but his manager thinks he can convert the viral fame into a record deal. They decide they must break into an after-party full of hip-hop stars and moguls to try to persuade someone to sign him. High jinks ensue.

Is it good? Unclear. Netflix doesn’t promote this movie on its press release site. That usually indicates the company wants to hide a show or movie from too much critical attention. I couldn’t find any reviews, and it looks as if Netflix won’t release screeners before the Aug. 24 debut. All bad signs.

The movie has a long list of high-profile cameos, though. In addition to Wiz Khalifa, these include Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Desiigner, Jadakiss, Pusha T and DJ Khaled. The movie stars the musician Kyle, who had a hit single with Lil Yachty called “iSpy.”

