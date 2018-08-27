Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix closes out the month of August with a limited lineup of new movies.

The streaming service will only add two movies between now and Aug. 31, the most notable of which is a documentary.

“Inequality for All” debuted in 2013 and focuses on the rising wage gap that workers in the United States have had to face. You can watch the trailer and read more about the documentary below.

Netflix Original “The Laws of Thermodynamics” is also arriving this week. It’s from Spain and focuses on a physicist who finds love that challenges his beliefs about science. Reviews have been mixed so far but it might be worth checking out if you’re a fan of foreign-language romantic comedies.

Netflix will add far more movies (and shows) on Sept. 1. Make sure to look out for HuffPost’s September round-up later this week. And if you want to stay informed about what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Inequality for All "Inequality for All" comes to Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week

“Inequality for All” | Aug. 29

Inequality for All "Inequality for All" comes to Netflix.

Premise: Robert Reich, a UC Berkeley professor and former adviser to multiple presidents, lectures about rising income inequality in the United States. Throughout the documentary, his lecture gets interspersed with interviews of struggling middle-class Americans.

This debuted in 2013, so keep in mind that the material responds more to Mitt Romney Republicans and the Occupy Wall Street movement than to the politics that came with Donald Trump’s ascendence.

Is it good? For the most part, yes. Five years after the documentary’s debut, income inequality remains one of the biggest problems this country faces. Any competent focus on this subject deserves attention and praise for helping inform voters.

That said, the documentary has flaws in form.

Basing the movie around a lecture with little narrative inertia makes this a clear “homework” watch. The interviews with middle-class Americans don’t yield much in the way of insight. Reich’s role in multiple administrations and ultimate failure to stop the rising inequality ― which Reich openly talks about in the documentary ― makes the call to action feel more bloodless.

Still, for those fairly unfamiliar with this topic, “Inequality for All” remains one of the best primers out there. And now you can easily stream it on Netflix, along with his 2017 documentary, “Saving Capitalism.”

Trailer:

Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.

Aug. 29