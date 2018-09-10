Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Netflix adds a couple of strange romantic comedies from the past this time around.
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” joins on Sept. 16. This 2010 film, which follows two young people falling in love amid cartoonish-ly strange circumstances, stars a long list of actors who went on to more fame. Michael Cera plays the titular character, with help from other now-famous names including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman and others.
You can read more about that movie and watch the trailer below.
Netflix also adds “Role Models,” another movie that plays with the romantic comedy genre, on Sept. 16. It focuses on a cynical energy drink salesman who gets into trouble with the law, has to mentor a child and ultimately must navigate that situation with his romantic partner/lawyer. It’s funny. The movie stars Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks as the central couple.
A few Originals also join the service, but Netflix doesn’t add anything too notable in that category.
Although reviews aren’t out, the Original most worth your time might be “The Land of Steady Habits,” which stars Ben Mendelsohn, Connie Britton and Edie Falco. Based on a novel with the same name, the protagonist in this story has a midlife crisis and decides to disrupt his life.
The Most Notable Movie Coming To Netflix This Week
“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” | Sept. 16
Premise: A man in his early 20s, Scott Pilgrim, meets a woman, Ramona Flowers, whom he first saw in a dream. He discovers she just moved to Toronto, where he lives, working as an Amazon delivery person. Pilgrim orders something on the then-nascent website and waits for Flowers to come with the package. When she does, he asks her out and she accepts.
In the early stages of dating, Pilgrim learns that to continue the relationship, he must defeat Flowers’ seven evil exes. The fights combine magical realism with video game and comic-book logic.
Is it good? For its time, yes. It now resides as a high point in an artistic era that seems distant now — that heart-on-sleeve, early Tumblr aesthetic (that arguably defined Michael Cera’s career) you seldom see in movies anymore.
This movie has twee overload. Every character is just so damn quirky, which may cloud how you view it at this decidedly more cynical end of the decade.
Still, this movie doesn’t come without self-awareness and examinations into the cliche story arc it plays with. Scott and Ramona’s relationship both embodies and critiques the “manic pixie dream girl” problem that plagued many movies of the era ― where slacker male characters would end up with incredibly attractive female characters without any reason for being except to love their slacker boyfriend.
Nearly a decade after its release, “Scott Pilgrim” remains strange enough that it will likely still seem fresh enough in revisiting. It also came at the tail end of movie studios granting big budgets to romantic comedies (or anything outside of franchise movies). The movie captured the cultural zeitgeist at its time, but given the change in studio priorities, nothing like “Scott Pilgrim” has come after it ― so you might as well go back and check it out.
Trailer:
Here’s the full list of movies joining Netflix this week.
Sept. 11
- “The Resistance Banker” (Netflix Film)
Sept. 12
- “On My Skin” (Netflix Film)
Sept. 14
- “Bleach” (Netflix Film)
- “The Angel” (Netflix Film)
- “The Land of Steady Habits” (Netflix Film)
Sept. 16
- “Role Models”
- “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”