Here Are The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week

Premise: A man in his early 20s, Scott Pilgrim, meets a woman, Ramona Flowers, whom he first saw in a dream. He discovers she just moved to Toronto, where he lives, working as an Amazon delivery person. Pilgrim orders something on the then-nascent website and waits for Flowers to come with the package. When she does, he asks her out and she accepts.

In the early stages of dating, Pilgrim learns that to continue the relationship, he must defeat Flowers’ seven evil exes. The fights combine magical realism with video game and comic-book logic.

Is it good? For its time, yes. It now resides as a high point in an artistic era that seems distant now — that heart-on-sleeve, early Tumblr aesthetic (that arguably defined Michael Cera’s career) you seldom see in movies anymore.

This movie has twee overload. Every character is just so damn quirky, which may cloud how you view it at this decidedly more cynical end of the decade.

Still, this movie doesn’t come without self-awareness and examinations into the cliche story arc it plays with. Scott and Ramona’s relationship both embodies and critiques the “manic pixie dream girl” problem that plagued many movies of the era ― where slacker male characters would end up with incredibly attractive female characters without any reason for being except to love their slacker boyfriend.

Nearly a decade after its release, “Scott Pilgrim” remains strange enough that it will likely still seem fresh enough in revisiting. It also came at the tail end of movie studios granting big budgets to romantic comedies (or anything outside of franchise movies). The movie captured the cultural zeitgeist at its time, but given the change in studio priorities, nothing like “Scott Pilgrim” has come after it ― so you might as well go back and check it out.

Trailer: