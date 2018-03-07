WOMEN
03/07/2018 11:59 am ET

Google Features 12 Female Artists To Celebrate International Women's Day

Happy Women's History Month!
By Alanna Vagianos
Tunalaya Dunn
A still from a Google Doodle titled "Inwards." 

Google is honoring female artists and their stories this International Women’s Day. 

On Thursday, the tech company will feature 12 interactive illustrations or “Google Doodles” on the search platform’s homepage. The artists are from 12 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Pakistan and Mexico.

Each illustration features a personal story or moment that has affected that artist as a woman, such as growing older or falling in love. The Doodles will go live Thursday morning, and readers can see subtitles in different languages.

“This year, we wanted to bring forward unheard stories and voices, and to celebrate women’s collective experiences with all of their commonalities and differences,” Google Doodle’s product marketing manager, Perla Campos, told HuffPost. “We want to shine a light on the important and far reaching impact of everyday women.”

Pakistani and British artist Saffa Khan centered her Doodle, titled “Homeland,” around being an immigrant, writing a love letter to her first home in Pakistan. 

“Being an immigrant, I want people to simply be able to empathize and visualize this small fragment of my most cherished memories of the home I had to leave behind,” Khan said. “And to understand that the love and support received from strong womanhood can help you accomplish anything.”

Below, see all 12 International Women’s Day Google Doodles, and each artist’s explanation of what International Women’s Day means to them. 

  • 1 Chihiro Takeuchi, Japan
    Chihiro Takeuchi
    "It means an opportunity to share the stories of Japanese women with the people all around the world, regardless of their age or gender and to inspire young women to change the new millennium for the better." 
  • 2 Tunalaya Dunn, Thailand
    Tunalaya Dunn
    "It is a day to remind us to move forward collectively." 
  • 3 Karabo Poppy Moletsane, South Africa
    Karabo Poppy Moletsane
    "International Women’s Day to me is a way to celebrate and show gratitude to those who fought for gender equality across the world. And I see the best way to celebrate and thank these history makers is by having women everywhere make the most of the opportunities we have and really explore this unbridled potential we posses. Also not forgetting the countries where gender equality is not embraced and as a collective of people find ways to change this and support those that are fighting for this goal."
  • 4 Anna Haifisch, Germany
    Anna Haifisch
    "It’s an important day to raise awareness for all the women of the world. It’s a shame that there’s still so much violence against women. I’m a feminist and I will always fight for equality." 
  • 5 Estelí Meza, Mexico
    Esteli Meza
    "It is an effort to remember that a lot of inequality between women and men still exists. And the participation of everyone will help to have an egalitarian world." 
  • 6 Laerte, Brazil
    Laerte
    "A moment of celebration, learning, growing."
  • 7 Tillie Walden, USA
    Tillie Walden
    "International Women's Day, to me, is about noticing and understanding just how vast and rich the definition of womanhood can be. There is no one way, or right way, to be a woman. And I feel like International Women's Day is a celebration of that."
  • 8 Francesca Sanna, Italy/Switzerland
    Francesca Sanna
    "To me, International Women’s Day is an occasion to remember and celebrate all the brave, strong and incredible women who fought for women’s right and gender equality, and to remember how important is to keep doing so. It is also an occasion to celebrate all the connections with the wonderful women who help me in my personal and working life." 
  • 9 Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, India
    Kaveri Gopalakrishnan
    "To me personally, this is a day (among others) for the recognition of women and women identifying peoples voices, and acknowledgement of the kind of efforts that have been made for every time I do not consider my gender as a key factor in a personal or professional scenario. There are small moments of celebration, and a lot of gratitude, and a lot more dialogue and conversation in the making and ahead of us. I don’t see it as a day of celebration: rather, it’s a reminder." 
  • 10 Philippa Rice, England
    Philippa Rice
    "International Women's Day is a great opportunity to support, promote and celebrate women artists and writers from around the world and to share our stories. I love to see my social media feeds filled with art from loads of my favourite artists and discover the work of so many women who I wasn't aware of before." 
  • 11 Isuri Merenchi Hewage, Sri Lanka
    Isuri Merenchi Hewage
    "It’s a day that makes my heart happy to hear and see women all around the world say ‘we’re women, we’re here, and we’ll keep fighting.'"
  • 12 Saffa Khan, Pakistan/England
    Saffa Khan
    "International Women's Day is not only to celebrate numerous achievements of women across the fields of science, arts & humanities, but also to recognise the sacrifices & changes made by women as they fight for recognition & equality everyday in a society dominated by men."
Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Google International Women's Day Google Doodle
Google Features 12 Female Artists To Celebrate International Women's Day
CONVERSATIONS