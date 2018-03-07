Google Features 12 Female Artists To Celebrate International Women's Day

3 Karabo Poppy Moletsane, South Africa

Karabo Poppy Moletsane

"International Women’s Day to me is a way to celebrate and show gratitude to those who fought for gender equality across the world. And I see the best way to celebrate and thank these history makers is by having women everywhere make the most of the opportunities we have and really explore this unbridled potential we posses. Also not forgetting the countries where gender equality is not embraced and as a collective of people find ways to change this and support those that are fighting for this goal."