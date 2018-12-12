It’s official! The world went mad for Meghan Markle in 2018.

Well, with online searches, at least.

Google revealed Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex was its top trending topic worldwide over the last year for “people.”

It’s not really much of a surprise, given that Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry during a star-studded ceremony in May — and the royal couple announced in October that they were expecting their first child.

Google based its top trending list “on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.”

The top trending search and news term worldwide was “World Cup” ― referring to the FIFA soccer competition hosted over the summer in Russia, and won by the French national team.

Sylvester Stallone, who was the subject of an online death hoax in February, was the top trending actor. “Black Panther” topped the movie list, and NBA star Tristan Thompson was the top-trending athlete.

Pop star Demi Lovato, who entered rehab this year following an apparent drug overdose, took the top worldwide search spot for musicians and bands.

In U.S. searches, there was no sign of President Donald Trump in the “politicians” list — which featured Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

“Roseanne,” whose star Roseanne Barr caused the show to be canceled after sending a racist tweet, was the top-trending TV show in America. And the most searched for “How To …” questions involved voting and voter registration.

Check out Google’s “Year In Search 2018” video and the full results below:

Searches (Global):

1. World Cup 2. Avicci 3. Mac Miller 4. Stan Lee 5. Black Panther

Actors (Global):

1. Sylvester Stallone 2. Logan Paul 3. Pete Davidson 4. Bill Cosby 5. Noah Centineo

Movies (Global):

1. Black Panther 2. Deadpool 2 3. Venom 4. Avengers: Infinity War 5. Bohemian Rhapsody

News (Global):

1. World Cup 2. Hurricane Florence 3. Mega Millions Result 4. Royal Wedding 5. Election Results 6. Hurricane Michael 7. Kavanaugh Confirmation 8. Florida Shooting 9. Greve dos caminhoneiros 10. Government shutdown

Athletes (Global):

1. Tristan Thompson 2. Alexis Sanchez 3. Lindsey Vonn 4. Shaun White 5. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Musicians & Bands (Global):

1. Demi Lovato 2. Cardi B 3. Daniel Kublbock 4. Travis Scott 5. Rick Ross

People (Global):

1. Meghan Markle 2. Demi Lovato 3. Sylvester Stallone 4. Logan Paul 5. Khloe Kardashian 6. Jair Bolsonaro 7. Brett Kavanaugh 8. Hailey Baldwin 9. Stormy Daniels 10. Cardi B

Loss (Global):

1. Avicii 2. Mac Miller 3. Stan Lee 4. Anthony Bourdain 5. XXXTentacion

Searches (U.S.):

1. World Cup 2. Hurricane Florence 3. Mac Miller 4. Kate Spade 5. Anthony Bourdain

Actors (U.S.):

1. Logan Paul 2. Bill Cosby 3. Sylvester Stallone 4. Pete Davidson 5. Michael B. Jordan

Food (U.S.):

1. Unicorn cake 2. Romaine lettuce 3. CBD dummies 4. Keto pancakes 5. Keto cheesecake

Politicians (U.S.):

1. Stacey Abrams 2. Beto O’Rourke 3. Ted Cruz 4. Andrew Gillum 5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TV Shows (U.S.):

1. Roseanne 2. Altered Carbon 3. The Haunting of Hill House 4. American Idol 5. Lost in Space

News (U.S.):

1. World Cup 2. Hurricane Florence 3. Mega Millions 4. Election Results 5. Hurricane Michael

People (U.S.):

1. Demi Lovato 2. Meghan Markle 3. Brett Kavanaugh 4. Logan Paul 5. Khloe Kardashian

How To… (U.S.):

1. How to vote 2. How to register to vote 3. How to play Mega Millions 4. How to buy Ripple 5. How to turn off automatic updates

Movies (U.S.):

1. Black Panther 2. Incredibles 2 3. Deadpool 2 4. Avengers: Infinity War 5. A Quiet Place

Musicians & Bands (U.S.):

1. Demi Lovato 2. Eminem 3. Ariana Grande 4. Rick Ross 5. Cardi B

Sports Teams (U.S.):

1. Cleveland Cavaliers 2. Boston Red Sox 3. Philadelphia Eagles 4. New York Yankees 5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Songs (U.S.):

1. Bohemian Rhapsody 2. This Is America 3. Baby Shark 4. God’s Plan 5. Killshot

Video Games (U.S.):

1. Fortnite 2. Red Dead Redemption 2 3. Fallout 76 4. Far Cry 5 5. God of War

Weddings (U.S.):