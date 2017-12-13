Google Reviewed 2017 And It's Enough To Make Us All Cry

It’s been quite a year.

And Google’s stirring review of 2017 will make you laugh, cry and experience pretty much every emotion in between:

The online search engine’s 2-minute video, released Wednesday, highlights what people have been looking up over the last 12 months. The clip focuses on one term ― “How.”

Such as:

* How much will the wall cost

* How to board up a window

* How to run for office

Some of the search terms were related to Donald Trump’s presidency, but many showed people’s humanity as they asked how they could help hurricane victims, refugees and others in times of need.

Google also revealed its major global search trends of the past year (scroll down to see U.S. searches).

Searches worldwide:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. iPhone 8

3. iPhone X

4. Matt Lauer

5. Meghan Markle

Global news:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Bitcoin

3. Las Vegas Shooting

4. North Korea

5. Solar eclipse

Global actors:

1. Meghan Markle

2. Kevin Spacey

3. Gal Gadot

4. Louis C.K.

5. Bill Skarsgard

Global musicians and bands:

1. Ariana Grande

2. Linkin Park

3. Lady Gaga

4. Mariah Carey

5. Ed Sheeran

Global TV shows:

1. “Stranger Things”

2. “13 Reasons Why”

3. “Big Brother Brasil”

4. “Game of Thrones”

5. “Iron Fist”

Global movies:

1. “IT”

2. “Wonder Woman”

3. “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Logan”

5. “Justice League”

Global sporting events:

1. Wimbledon

2. Super Bowl

3. Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

4. Tour de France

5. World Series

U.S. protests:

1. NFL national anthem protests

2. Charlottesville protests

3. Boston Free Speech rally

4. U.C. Berkeley protests

5. St. Louis protests

U.S. athletes:

1. Floyd Mayweather

2. Gordon Hayward

3. Aaron Boone

4. Paul George

5. Tony Romo

U.S. sports teams:

1. New York Yankees

2. Houston Astros

3. Boston Celtics

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

5. Atlanta Falcons